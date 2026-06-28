England vs Panama LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Updates: England face off against Panama in their final Group L game of FIFA World Cup 2026 in New Jersey. England are aiming to seal top spot in Group L with a big win, having secured one win and one draw in their two group games so far. England manager Thomas Tuchel has made a number of changes to his starting XI, most notably bringing in star forwards Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford. Ahead of the match, England were rocked by an injury to star defender Reece James. England captain and star striker Harry Kane is one goal away from becoming his nation's outright all-time top-scorer in FIFA World Cup history. Panama are already eliminated in the race to the Round of 32, but are eyeing their first goal and first points of the World Cup. (MATCH CENTRE LIVE)
England vs Panama LIVE, FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE Score Updates, straight from New York New Jersey Stadium:
England vs Panama LIVE: No Declan Rice for England
Thomas Tuchel has rested England's star midfielder Declan Rice for the FIFA World Cup match against Panama. Morgan Rogers has replaced him. This likely means that Jude Bellingham will operate as part of a midfield pivot alongside Elliot Anderson, while Rogers plays as the No. 10 attacking midfielder.
FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Who can England face in Round of 32?
As it stands, England will take on Senegal in the Round of 32. If they win, they could face one of Mexico or Ecuador in the Round of 16. However, if England finish second, they are going to face Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal in the Round of 32, as things stand.
If England finish third, they'll face Colombia, but they may face Portugal if results change later today.
FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Croatia vs Ghana
Croatia take on Ghana in the other Group L game, which will take place simultaneously to the England-Panama match. Ghana are through to the Round of 32, while Croatia need a point to be safely through. Defeat for Croatia could see them get eliminated from the knockout race.
England vs Panama LIVE: Harry Kane eyes ultimate record
England captain and star striker Harry Kane is one goal away from becoming his nations' outright all-time top-scorer in FIFA World Cup history. Currently, he is joint-top with Gary Lineker, who won the Golden Boot in the 1986 FIFA World Cup. Kane, of course, won the Golden Boot in the 2018 edition!
England vs Panama LIVE: Panama starting XI
Panama XI vs England: Here's Panama's starting XI to take on England today. Keep an eye on defender Jose Cordoba, who plays for English club Norwich City. Winger Yoel Barcenas, who is captaining the team, is also one to watch out for.
XI TITULAR !— FEPAFUT (@fepafut) June 27, 2026
De esta manera sale #PanamMayor disputar su ltimo partido de la @FIFAworldcup ante la Seleccin de Inglaterra . Con todo !
PanamInglaterra
4:00 pm
Estadio NY/NJ
@tigosportspa @deportes_rpc @tvmaxdeportes#MareaQueLate pic.twitter.com/tzWR8nweOo
England vs Panama LIVE: Can England seal top spot?
England ideally need a big win to guarantee top spot in Group L. They are currently in first due as they have a better goal difference than Ghana, who are second but on the same number of points (4). If Ghana beat Croatia by a big margin, and England don't do the same, they could end up finishing second!
FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Big injury blow for England
Less than 24 hours before kick off against Panama, it was confirmed that England's star right-back Reece James has suffered a hamstring injury. James is set to miss at least two games, if not the entire tournament. With Tino Livraminto also ruled out, England are suffering a crisis at right-back.
FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: England starting XI
England XI vs Panama: Arsenal star Bukayo Saka returns to England's starting XI, replacing club teammate Noni Madueke. Marcus Rashford is also in, replacing Anthony Gordon. The injured Reece James is replaced by Jarell Quansah at right-back, while Nico O'Reilly comes back in at left-back. England vice-captain Declan Rice has been rested too, with Morgan Rogers coming in.
Ready to take on Panama pic.twitter.com/wDrBUClrnx— England (@England) June 27, 2026
FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: England vs Panama!
Hello and welcome to NDTV Sports, for the live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group L game between England and Panama. England have secured qualification to the Round of 32, but they still need a big win to assure themselves of top spot and a potentially easier knockout route. We are in New York New Jersey Stadium today. Stay tuned for all the live updates!