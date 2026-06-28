 Portugal vs Colombia LIVE Score | FIFA World Cup 2026 POR vs COL LIVE Updates: Cristiano Ronaldo Eyes Huge Record As Portugal vs Colombia Match Starts | Football News
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FIFA World Cup 11 Jun 26 to 19 Jul 26
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Portugal vs Colombia LIVE Updates, FIFA World Cup 2026: Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal take on Colombia in their final league match at Miami Gardens, Florida, United States, on Sunday (IST). The top spot in Group K will be up for grabs as the two sides clash. If Ronaldo scores two or more goals against Colombia, he will become the oldest player to score multiple braces in a single FIFA World Cup edition. Currently, Colombia are at the helm with six points, thanks to their two wins in as many matches. Portugal, on the other hand, have four points with one win and one draw. The side was held to a 1-1 draw against DR Congo in its campaign opener before making a strong comeback with a dominant 5-0 win over Uzbekistan. (MATCH CENTRE)

Here are the Live Score and Updates of the Portugal vs Colombia FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K match:

Jun 28, 2026 04:50 (IST)
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Portugal vs Colombia Live: Cordoba starts in place of Suarez!

Jun 28, 2026 04:48 (IST)
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Portugal vs Colombia Live: Ronaldo starts!

As expected, Ronaldo starts for Portugal with top spot up for grabs. There is also a start for Ruben Neves in the midfield, with Joao Neves on the bench.

Jun 28, 2026 04:38 (IST)
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Portugal vs Colombia Live: Ronaldo eyes history!

Here's a fascinating bit of history to look out for tonight: If Cristiano Ronaldo scores two or more goals against Colombia, he will become the oldest player to score multiple braces in a single FIFA World Cup edition. Any guesses who holds that record right now? It's none other than his eternal rival, Lionel Messi, who set the benchmark just days ago against Austria. The stakes for CR7 tonight just got a little higher!

Jun 28, 2026 04:30 (IST)
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Portugal vs Colombia Live: Cristiano Ronaldo in focus!

Ronaldo has two goals in this year's World Cup. He's the only player to score in six different editions of the men's World Cup. Can he add more goals to his tally?

Jun 28, 2026 04:25 (IST)
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Portugal vs Colombia Live: Portugal's potential opponents!

As it stands, a draw or loss pits Portugal against Croatia in the Round of 32. But a victory over Colombia completely changes the bracket, setting up a clash with Ghana-who trail Croatia 2-1 in their final Group L fixture. Either way, it looks like that highly anticipated England vs Portugal showdown in the Round of 32 is off the table!

Jun 28, 2026 04:16 (IST)
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Portugal vs Colombia Live: Hello!

Hello and welcome to our NDTV Sports live coverage of this FIFA World Cup Group K clash! Portugal takes on Colombia at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium with the top spot firmly at stake. Colombia leads the group with six points from two matches, two points clear of Portugal's tally of four.

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Topics mentioned in this article
Football Portugal Portugal Colombia Colombia 2026 FIFA World Cup Cristiano Ronaldo Ronaldo Luis Diaz Colombia vs Portugal, Match 69 Live Blogs Football Live Score
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