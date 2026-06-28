Portugal vs Colombia LIVE Updates, FIFA World Cup 2026: Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal take on Colombia in their final league match at Miami Gardens, Florida, United States, on Sunday (IST). The top spot in Group K will be up for grabs as the two sides clash. If Ronaldo scores two or more goals against Colombia, he will become the oldest player to score multiple braces in a single FIFA World Cup edition. Currently, Colombia are at the helm with six points, thanks to their two wins in as many matches. Portugal, on the other hand, have four points with one win and one draw. The side was held to a 1-1 draw against DR Congo in its campaign opener before making a strong comeback with a dominant 5-0 win over Uzbekistan. (MATCH CENTRE)

Here are the Live Score and Updates of the Portugal vs Colombia FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K match: