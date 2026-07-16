England vs Argentina Free Live Telecast, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Live Streaming | When And Where To Watch: England and Argentina made key changes for their World Cup semifinal in Atlanta on Wednesday. England coach Thomas Tuchel called in Morgan Rogers in place of Noni Madueke on the right wing and also handed starts to Reece James and Djed Spence in defense. Ezri Konsa and Nico O'Reilly were benched. Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni made just one change, picking Gio Simeone in midfield ahead of Rodrigo De Paul. (England vs Argentina Live Updates, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Live)

When will the England vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final be played?

The England vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final will be played on Wednesday (Thursday IST, July 16).

Where will the England vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final match be played?

The England vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final match will be played in Atlanta.

What time will the England vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final match start?

The England vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final will start at 12:30 AM IST (Thursday).

Which TV channels will telecast the England vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final for free?

The England vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final match will be telecast live on the Unite8 SPorts. Free telecast will also be there on DD Sports (DD Free Dish)

Stakes are high



Defending champions Argentina are all set to take on England for a place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final.



Who will join Spain in the summit clash? #FIFAWorldCup2026 #ARGvENG @FIFAWorldCup @FIFAcom pic.twitter.com/1LmEzS9dVX — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) July 15, 2026

Where to follow the live streaming of the England vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final match?

The England vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final match will be streamed live on Zee5 app.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)

Featured Video Of The Day

France vs Morocco Highlights | Mbappé Inspires France to FIFA World Cup Semifinal Victory