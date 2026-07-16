It has happened again. Lionel Messi's Argentina once again trailed for most of the match, then made a brilliant comeback, as they have been doing throughout the FIFA World Cup 2026, and then broke thousands of England fans' hearts with a 2-1 victory. There was another similarity with previous matches. Once again, the internet was divided over the referee's decisions. Though Argentina received three yellow cards compared to England's one, there were decisions that many thought were contentious.

It all started with Enzo Fernandez's tackle on Elliot Anderson. No card was given. Then there were accusations from a section of the internet that Messi was offside when he provided the assist to Enzo Fernandez for Argentina's equaliser. However, to be fair Some thought Djed Spence was fouled by Messi in injury time.

Yes, England was partially robbed, but they also could have done better, in light of the opportunity to score one more goal to seal the fate of the Argentine's. https://t.co/KtCVuxxCJW — Piangdin Rakthai (@piangdin) July 15, 2026

Lmao no card for Argentina here btw pic.twitter.com/s0f8gEA3CF — (fan) Trey (@UTDTrey) July 15, 2026

Messi fouled Spencer in the build up to the wining goal. England definitely go robbed pic.twitter.com/OQx4SUZAos — koko5cedis (@koko5cedis) July 15, 2026

🚨 England joins the long list of Teams who have been Robbed by Argentina this World Cup



Messi was clearly offside before he provided the assist to Enzo Fernandez. Absolute Robbery 🤯#EngArg #ENGLAND #ARGENTINA #WORLDCUP pic.twitter.com/OGDHpi9IuJ — viral videos 4 yu (@viral_video_4_U) July 15, 2026

Given the deep-rooted rivalry between these nations, this was always likely to be a game with an edge, and there was a tangible feeling of tension at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Argentina's players were clearly fired up, partly by a determination to hold on to their World Cup crown but also by a sense of what this fixture means.

That translated into a niggly contest pockmarked by fouls in the first half, including Elliot Anderson being booked for scything down Messi.

There were no real chances to speak of in the first half, but England struck in the 55th minute.

Kane was involved in the build-up as the ball eventually came to Morgan Rogers on the right, and he whipped in a low cross towards the back post, where Gordon stole in front of Nahuel Molina to score.

But this was the stadium where Argentina produced a stunning comeback from 2-0 down to beat Egypt in the last 16, and they were not done.

They threw everything at their opponents, as Jordan Pickford made a great save from a Nico Gonzalez header, and Alexis Mac Allister was then denied by the post in the 76th minute.

Fernandez was denied from range by Pickford, but moments later he equalised, controlling a Messi pass on the edge of the area and firing past the goalkeeper.

Argentina smelled blood, and Mac Allister again hit the post before England failed to clear, allowing Lautaro Martinez to head in the winner from an exquisite Messi cross, sparking chaotic scenes of celebration and leaving England completely deflated.

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