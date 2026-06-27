England, Portugal, Ghana, Egypt and Paraguay all advanced to the last 32 of the World Cup based on the results of other games on Friday. Only Paraguay have already played all three of their group matches -- the other four countries still have a group game to play but are already assured of playing in the knockout round of this 48-team World Cup. In this expanded tournament, the eight best third-placed teams qualify for the last 32.

England, Portugal, Ghana, Egypt and Paraguay are guaranteed to at least secure one of those spots, even in a worst-case scenario.

Each has four points, a tally that can no longer be surpassed by the third-placed teams in Group A (South Korea, with three points), Group C (Scotland, three points), Group H (Uruguay 2 pts/Cape Verde 3 pts), and Group I (Senegal, 3 pts), all of which have already concluded.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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