England will aim to become the latest of the World Cup big guns to book their place in the knockout rounds on Tuesday as Portugal attempt to kickstart their campaign after a lacklustre opening draw. A day after Argentina and France sailed into the last 32, England face Ghana in Group L knowing that victory will see them safely into the next phase of the tournament. England launched their campaign last week with a stylish 4-2 win over Croatia, a result that has given the Three Lions camp fresh belief as they chase a first major championship win in 60 years.

With captain Harry Kane scoring twice and Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham netting, England midfielder Declan Rice believes Thomas Tuchel's squad should be a match for any team in the tournament.

Rice said Monday the challenge for England will be reproducing the swashbuckling attacking display that marked their second-half performance against Croatia.

"We know as players the level, we know what's required, and that second-half performance was probably the benchmark for us in terms of having to start the game at that level," Rice said.

"We believe that if we can do that from the opening minute, with the players that we also have to come on and finish the game, we can beat any opponent in the world.

"We want to be confident in our abilities and what we can do on the pitch."

England's German manager Tuchel meanwhile says his team are already embracing the pressure that comes with a World Cup campaign.

"There are emotions involved and you can at some point feel the tension and feel the pressure. I hope we can cope with it, accept it and turn it around," Tuchel said.

"I heard also a lot about it and I feel of course the excitement and the pressure, but I feel that we have so many winners and so many players who are experienced to cope with the pressure."

England though will be wary of the threat posed by Ghana's Antoine Semenyo, the London-born Manchester City winger who is the focal point of the Black Stars attack.

Ghana, 1-0 winners over Panama in their opener last week, can also qualify for the knockout rounds on Tuesday with a victory at Foxborough, just outside Boston.

Portugal chase response

Elsewhere, Portugal will attempt to draw a line under a turbulent first week of the tournament when they take on Uzbekistan in Houston.

Portugal arrived at the World Cup as one of the tournament favourites, boasting a team studded with flair players and spearheaded by veteran Cristiano Ronaldo in attack.

But Ronaldo's leaden performance in a faltering 1-1 draw with the Democratic Republic of Congo renewed debate about the captain's place in the starting line-up.

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez has continued to offer staunch support of his 41-year-old captain, despite his failure to score in his last 10 matches at major tournaments.

"He's a good example for us, for all of us," Martinez said of Ronaldo.

"So he really wants to keep on improving, to contribute to the team, and he's really a role model for our team."

Martinez though stopped short of confirming Ronaldo will start against Uzbekistan when asked by reporters on Monday, saying he had not informed his players of the lineup.

Martinez said the disappointment Portugal felt after drawing with the DRC will be motivation against Uzbekistan, who are playing at a World Cup for the first time and will be heavy underdogs.

"The feeling of frustration that we all had as a team, the feeling of disappointment after the game, probably that's the best starting point to prepare for the next game," said the Spaniard.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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