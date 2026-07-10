Norway's star Erling Haaland described the World Cup quarter-final clash against England as a special occasion, acknowledging the unique nature of facing the country where he was born. While urging his team to remain humble, Haaland said Norway should be confident of its chances and expressed excitement about competing against familiar teammates in a high-stakes clash. "I think for me it's super special because I play in England and I'm born in England, and you also play against teammates and everything. So it's a bit, not weird, but it's a funny game, and it's going to be nice," he said as per Sky Sports.

"I think there are some clear favourites out there. I think England is one of them, so I think every single one of you should put pressure on the English lads!" he added.

England head into the quarter-final on the back of one of their most memorable away victories, with Jude Bellingham's brace inspiring a dramatic 3-2 win over Mexico at the Azteca despite being reduced to 10 men.

Norway, meanwhile, produced one of the tournament's biggest shocks by eliminating five-time champions Brazil.

An Erling Haaland brace powered the Norwegians to a stunning 2-1 victory in the Round of 16, setting up a high-stakes clash with England.

England have only won two of their last seven meetings against Norway, going back to an infamous 1-2 loss in a FIFA World Cup qualifier in 1981.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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