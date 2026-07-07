Co-hosts USA suffered a crushing 1-4 defeat against Belgium in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash on Monday, bringing their campaign to an abrupt end. The United States, who began the tournament impressively by topping their group and then defeating Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Round of 32, were comprehensively outplayed by the Belgians. The match also sparked controversy after FIFA allowed USA star Folarin Balogun to feature despite receiving a red card in the previous game. Balogun, who had been handed a one-match suspension, was included in the starting XI against Belgium after US President Donald Trump reportedly intervened.

Not only did the defeat shatter the USA's hopes of winning their maiden FIFA World Cup title, but it also triggered a flood of memes on social media. Many American fans joined in, with several congratulating Belgium for handing their national team a humbling defeat.

US Soccer is not ready for primetime. I dont wanna be mean but this team is embarrassing. We're never gonna actually be good at this sport as long as out D tier athletes play it. What a clown show — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) July 7, 2026

omg Lukaku and Belgium just did the Trump dance after that last goal pic.twitter.com/DrFSXraA2R — Tork Penderloin (@P8erade4u) July 7, 2026

As a proud American let me be the first to congratulate Belgium. You guys were the far superior team. Granted I can't tell if you guys are any good cause we are so pathetic but you beat us fair and square. Now in hindsight doesn't all the bellyaching about Balogun playing… — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) July 7, 2026

Belgium's dig

After eliminating co-host USA from the FIFA World Cup, the victorious Belgian team clapped back at the Folarin Balogun red-card drama with a savage two-word social media post.

the Belgian team's official social media account shared a savage message by posting "Overturn this" with pictures of wild celebrations.

Belgium's captain, Youri Tielemans, said the Balogun controversy had helped motivate his team. "Let's be honest: we held a meeting when we heard the news. We told ourselves we needed to do our talking on the pitch. That's what we did today. I'm very proud of the team," Tielemans said after the match.

Belgium took sweet revenge for the off-field drama on the field when Charles De Ketelaere's first-half double made the USA the third and final co-host to be knocked out of the World Cup after Canada and Mexico had already bowed out in the Round of 16.

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