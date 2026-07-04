Mohamed Salah scored the coolest of penalties as Egypt made history by beating Australia 4-2 on spot-kicks to reach the World Cup last 16 on Friday. A tense affair in which Egypt and their off-colour captain Salah wasted the better chances had ended 1-1 after 120 minutes in Texas. "It's history," said Salah, who was emotional after his country won a World Cup knockout game for the first time. "I told the boys before the game that this is the biggest stage you can play on. Enjoy it and don't let the pressure get to you."

Australia coach Tony Popovic threw on experienced goalkeeper Mathew Ryan for the penalty shootout in a last-gasp gamble that ultimately failed.

Shooting towards the Egypt fans and whistles raining down, defender Harry Souttar blazed the first penalty over to put the Socceroos on the backfoot.

The next five players all scored, including Salah with a "Panenka", before 18-year-old Australia defender Lucas Herrington hit the bar.

Hossam Abdelmaguid kept his nerve to send Egypt through to leave Salah in tears of joy.

"If somebody was going to do it, it would be me," Salah said of his chipped penalty under excruciating pressure.

"I am more experienced than others and I wanted to give them confidence. I decided last minute, I had to do it."

Emam Ashour had given seven-time African champions Egypt the lead from a header after 13 minutes at the home of the Dallas Cowboys.

The early goal put the onus on Australia who scored only twice in the group phase to attack in front of a crowd of 70,000.

With Salah mostly ineffective following injury in Egypt's last game, the Socceroos equalised 10 minutes after half-time when Mohamed Hany headed into his own net.

They went to extra time after some late Egypt pressure, and with nothing to divide them came penalties.

"It's tough," said Popovic, whose side have still never won a World Cup knockout game.

"I think we showed the world that Australian football is strong.

"It's a wonderful group and I'm devastated that we can't progress."

- Salah on fringes -

Popovic's side had nearly taken the lead with less than five minutes gone as Cristian Volpato -- who switched to Australia from Italy on the eve of the World Cup -- rattled the top of the crossbar.

Egypt, who won a World Cup match for the first time in the group phase when they beat New Zealand 3-1, looked nervy at the back.

Slightly against the run of play Hossam Hassan's men took the lead.

Australia forward Nestory Irankunda failed to pick up Ashour, who headed home at the back post from a cross by Karim Hafez for his second goal of the tournament.

The Socceroos had their first shot on target 10 minutes before the break when full-back Aziz Behich fired tamely at goalkeeper Mostafa Shoubir.

The 34-year-old talisman Salah, who came into the match after a hamstring strain, made little impact in an attritional first 45 minutes.

The half ended with Jordan Bos, one of the fastest players at the tournament, in a heap after a flying challenge from Rabia Ramy.

The wing-back had to be helped from the pitch and was replaced at half-time by Kai Trewin in a blow to Australian hopes.

Seconds after the restart it should have been 2-0 when Egypt's Manchester City attacker Omar Marmoush slid the ball off-target from close range.

Egypt's coach had said he was wary of Australia's physical approach, and so it proved as Hany headed under pressure into his own net from an in-swinging free-kick.

It was Hany's second own goal of the tournament.

Former Liverpool superstar Salah remained a peripheral figure but was involved in the build-up as Australian stopper Patrick Beach saved athletically in added time to keep out Ramy and force another 30 minutes.

Egypt finished normal time the stronger and Salah fired well over early in extra time on his weaker right foot, with penalties looking increasingly inevitable.

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(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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