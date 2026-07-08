With the football world divided over the controversial refereeing decisions made during Egypt's 3–2 defeat to Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2026 on Tuesday, a former World Cup referee has shared his insights. Egypt had a goal disallowed in the second half before a late surge from the defending champions, Argentina, saw them complete a dramatic turnaround victory. The manner of Argentina's fightback was such that the entire Egypt camp complained, criticising both the referee and the VAR team for 'favouring' Lionel Messi and his side in the duel. In fact, Egypt coach and some players even accused FIFA of 'fixing'and 'rigging' World Cup to ensture Messi and Argentina go the distance.

As the football world remains embroiled in the chaos of these debatable, if not controversial, on-field decisions, former top World Cup referee Fernando Guerrero has given his analysis of the match. For the Mexican, there is no doubt that Egypt were the victims of incorrect decisions on the pitch.

Guerrero, a former top-level FIFA referee who officiated at the Qatar World Cup in 2022, explained why the VAR protocol was incorrectly applied to the disallowed Mostafa Ziko goal. In his view, Ziko's second-half strike should have stood, meaning the African side would have gone 3–0 up, putting Argentina under even more intense pressure.

"The referee and VAR were wrong to disallow the goal for @EgyptNT_EN. "There was no foul on the Argentine player, and even if they considered it a foul, it should not have been reviewed as part of the APP (Attacking Possession Phase), because Argentina had plenty of time, space, and their defenders were properly positioned.

READ | Were Egypt Truly 'Robbed' By Argentina? VAR Controversies Explained

"The Argentine team had three opportunities to recover the ball and failed to do so. Therefore, the decision goes completely against the VAR protocol, which states that officials should only intervene when there is a clear attacking sequence and the team that lost possession has no realistic chance of regaining the ball.

"VAR and the referee made a mistake, harming Egypt and ultimately contributing to their elimination," the experienced Mexican official explained.

Mostafa Ziko goal cancelled in Argentina vs Egypt FIFA World Cup Round of 16 game pic.twitter.com/H5UY33iSKo — Daily Foot Vibes (@dailyfootvibes) July 7, 2026

Why Was The Goal Chalked Off?

Replays showed that at the very beginning of the move, nearly 100 yards away from Argentina's goal, Egyptian midfielder Marwan Attia made contact with Argentina defender Lisandro Martinez.

Attia was judged to have stepped on Martinez's foot and briefly pulled his shirt to win possession. Under VAR protocol, officials must check the entire APP leading up to a goal. Because possession was won directly from this challenge, the referee accepted the VAR recommendation, ruled it a foul, and disallowed the goal.

The former FIFA referee, however, argued that Argentina had three opportunities to recover the ball in the build-up of the goal but the failed to. Hence, APP application, in this goal, shouldn't have happened.

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