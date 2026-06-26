Ecuador head coach Sebastian Beccacece shared a heartwarming moment with his family during La Tri's FIFA World Cup 2026 match against Germany. The emotional scene unfolded after Gonzalo Plata scored Ecuador's second goal in the 77th minute, which proved decisive in the end for the South American nation. The goal not only earned Beccacece's men a huge result over the four-time champions, but also boosted Ecuador's chances of qualifying for the Round of 32. Born in Rosario, Argentina, Beccacece hung up his boots at just 21 years old after realising a career as a top-tier footballer was out of reach.

After Plata scored from close range, Beccacece ran towards the stands and climbed up to greet his family. The 45-year-old was warmly embraced by his loved ones as he reached the railing.

Ecuador coach Sebastián Beccacece sprinted into the stands to celebrate with his family after Gonzalo Plata's winning goal against Germany.



Pure emotion Football means everything pic.twitter.com/p6UMTYBVI9 — Elite Football (@Elitefootball__) June 26, 2026

"We came to life to feel," Beccacece said through an interpreter after the 2-1 victory over an opponent that was heavily favored but already assured of first place in the group. "Sometimes we feel the pain of defeat but sometimes also the satisfaction of a victory. What is important is to strike a balance. This will not change my life. It will not. But we must indulge ourselves in this joy."

The Argentina-born coach said he has fallen in love with Ecuador since taking the job and took joy in the style of his players making the country fall in love with them as a team. He also said there are things bigger than soccer in this world and that prioritizing family was most important.

"It's all about understanding that life brings about these moments that you can share with your family, with your man, with your mom, with your sister, with your friends," Beccacece said. "My dad is missing. He's watching us from above. But, anyway, I think we need to celebrate these moments. I'm thinking of the Ecuadorian people, 19 million people celebrating hugging each other, having a beer and celebrating this historical victory."

If not for Plata's left-footed shot into the net after a header by Kevin Rodriguez off a corner kick from Pedro Vite, Ecuador was in danger of going home. A loss would have meant certain elimination, but even a draw would have made it mathematically near impossible to reach the round of 32.

Rodriguez was subbed into the game by Beccacece in the 64th minute and provided just the spark needed with the assist in the 77th. Beccacece called beating Germany a tipping point but did not want to be satisfied with only moving on.

He set the expectations even higher.

"Ecuador never got to the quarterfinals," Beccacece said. "It would be beautiful if we qualified for the quarterfinal, wouldn't it? Why not? Well, we work for that. I wish that we can do that as this team and these people deserve that."

(With AP Inputs)

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