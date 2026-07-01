DR Congo coach Sebastien Desabre said all the pressure is on England for their World Cup last-32 meeting on Wednesday as his side have already achieved their targets. In their first appearance at a World Cup for 52 years, the Leopards secured their first win in the competition and with it a place in the knockout stages by beating Uzbekistan 3-1 on Saturday. "We don't have much to lose, but it is also a source of motivation. If we're here, it's because we deserve it," Desabre told his pre-match press conference in Atlanta.

"Our World Cup is already a success relative to our goals.

"The pressure is on the England team. They need to keep moving forward towards their objectives."

England are big favourites to progress to the last 16 as they aim to end a 60-year wait to win a major tournament.

However, DR Congo have already shown they are capable of springing an upset.

They held Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal 1-1 in their opening game of the tournament and only narrowly lost 1-0 to Colombia in their other group match.

"England is ranked fourth in the world. We are 41st, so naturally there is a gap," added Desabre.

"That said, we have shown in matches that we are tactically capable of competing with nations like Portugal and others."

He added: "It is an opportunity to pull off another remarkable feat."

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

Tushar Deshpande's Brilliant Final Act Ensures Thrilling Win For RR Over Gujarat Titans