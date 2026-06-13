US President Donald Trump has a busy sports weekend ahead. On Sunday, the White House will host a UFC event. But before that, it is time for the FIFA World Cup, which returns to US soil on Saturday with a Group D match between co-hosts USA and Paraguay. Trump extended his wishes to the national football team ahead of their FIFA World Cup campaign opener against Paraguay on Friday.

The official X handle of the US football team posted a video of manager Mauricio Pochettino receiving a phone call from Trump. The post was captioned, "Last night, we received a message of support from POTUS ahead of our World Cup journey."

Trump said to the coach on the phone, "I just called to say you are a fantastic guy, a fantastic coach. I know all about your record and your success. I think you have got a really good chance of going all the way. I just want to wish you a lot of luck."

In return, Pochettino thanked Trump and vowed to make the US proud with his team's performances.

Last night, we received a message of support from POTUS ahead of our World Cup journey. pic.twitter.com/MVPITGldtS — U.S. Soccer Men's National Team (@USMNT) June 12, 2026

The US is in Group D alongside Paraguay, Australia and Turkiye. After the match against Paraguay on Friday, they will play Australia in Seattle on June 19 and Turkiye on June 25 in Inglewood.

FIFA World Cup 2026 - USA full squad

Goalkeepers: Matt Freese (New York City FC), Matt Turner (New England Revolution), Chris Brady (Chicago Fire)

Defenders: Tim Ream (Charlotte FC), Sergino Dest (PSV Eindhoven), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace), Mark McKenzie (Toulouse), Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati), Alex Freeman (Villarreal), Max Arfsten (Columbus Crew), Auston Trusty (Celtic), Joe Scally (Borussia Monchengladbach)

Midfielders: Tyler Adams (Bournemouth), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Malik Tillman (Bayer Leverkusen), Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Monchengladbach), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders), Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver Whitecaps)

Forwards: Christian Pulisic (AC Milan), Folarin Balogun (Monaco), Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven), Tim Weah (Marseille), Haji Wright (Coventry City), Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United), Alex Zendejas (Club America)

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