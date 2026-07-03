Argentina have a relatively easier road to the latter stages of the FIFA World Cup 2026 compared to some of the other favourites in the tournament. Argentina face the tournament's surprise package Cape Verde in the Round of 32, Australia or Egypt await in the Round of 16, and one of Switzerland, Colombia or Ghana could be the potential quarter-final opponent. Against all these teams, Argentina will be overwhelming favourites to win. Therefore, it won't be a surprise if the reigning champions make it all the way to the semis at the very least.

Argentina's easier route has led to certain sections of social media users conspiring whether FIFA themselves want Argentina to win the World Cup again. However, Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni rubbished such suggestion when asked on the matter ahead of their Round of 32 match.

"I don't read social media, but today every opinion can become popular no matter its content. We must ignore such unrealistic opinions and focus on what's important and the pitch." Scaloni responded, as quoted by Saudi Arabia-based outlet Ariyadhiah.

Scaloni also reserved praise for Cape Verde, who have been the underdog story of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

"This is a team that hasn't lost. They aren't here by accident. We have to respect them, and that is what we will do," he said.

A classic David versus Goliath encounter will take centre stage at the World Cup on Friday as tiny Cape Verde face Lionel Messi and Argentina with a place in the last 16 at stake.

Cape Verde, the smallest nation ever to reach the knockout rounds, face the defending champions in Miami dreaming of pulling off what would be the greatest upset in World Cup history.

The Atlantic archipelago have become one of the fairytale stories of this year's expanded 48-team tournament, confounding expectations by earning a draw with Spain before squeezing into the last 32 ahead of Group H rivals Uruguay and Saudi Arabia.

Argentina, who breezed into the knockout rounds with the help of six goals from captain Messi, will be expected to swat aside the African qualifiers to move one step closer to their dream of back-to-back World Cup titles.

With AFP inputs

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