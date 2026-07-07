French president Emmanuel Macron backed national men's football side captain Kylian Mbappe for taking a stand against controversial comments by Paraguay senator Celeste Amarilla, saying that he has scored "another goal", this time against racism. Mbappe's remarks came after she called Mbappe a "colonised Cameroonian" and "pretending hard to be French, resentful, newly rich, arrogant, and ugly". Amarilla also said that France "won by a fluke and Mbappe was nervous and scared to death the whole match, like his entire team."

Mbappe called her a "despicable woman" who is unworthy of her position.

"Another goal for Kylian Mbappe. Against racism this time. All my support. When words defile, our values respond: dignity, respect, fraternity. @KMbappe".

The World Cup clash saw high-intensity, highly physical football, with tempers flaring on both sides, and Celeste harshly ranted against Mbappe and the French team's after the match, as the French captain called out Paraguay's "dirty football" tactics.

The Paraguayan government also issued a statement on the controversial remarks made by Amarilla.

"The Government of the Republic of Paraguay deplores and rejects the statements made by Senator Celeste Amarilla, directed at the captain of the French national football team, Kylian Mbappe. These statements are contrary to the values and principles that inspire peaceful coexistence and respect for human dignity, which our country promotes," said a statement from the government.

"Paraguay is a democratic republic governed by the principle of the separation and independence of the branches of government. In this context, the statements made by the aforementioned legislator correspond exclusively to the exercise of her individual responsibility as a member of the Legislative Branch and in no way represent the position of the Government of the Republic of Paraguay or of the Paraguayan people," it added.

The government reaffirmed its firm committment to "the promotion of human rights, equality, and respect among all people, as well as to the fight against racism, xenophobia, intolerance, and every form of hatred or discrimination."

French Football Federation (FFF) also stepped in support of Mbappe, describing the comments as "criminal and reprehensible" and said that they are "filing a report with the prosecutor's office for the purpose of judicial action".

FFF extended its support to Mbappe, the whole team and the victim of "such odious remarks" everywhere.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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