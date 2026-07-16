Lionel Messi led by example as Argentina pulled off a stunning comeback win against England to reach the FIFA World Cup 2026 final. With 5 minutes remaining in regulation time, England were on verge of a famous win but two assists from Lionel Messi broke British hearts as Argentina reached their second consecutive World Cup final. The opener from Anthony Gordon put England in control but the goals from Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez led to the Argentina victory. While England's lack of fight in the last part of the match sparked a lot of criticism, they could have been one man down in the first half as videos of social media showed that Declan Rice escaped a red card despite breaking a major FIFA rule.

Bro just let it slide https://t.co/ueQmjYm0CY pic.twitter.com/Jxtwma2yiX — has Real Madrid robbed a club ? (@Has_RMrbdaclub) July 16, 2026

In the first half, Elliot Anderson was fouled and it led to a minor altercation between players from both teams. Rice was speaking to Messi during the heated altercation and he made his feelings clear while covering his mouth. It was a direct violation of FIFA's new rule but neither Messi nor the other Argentine players ended up pointing it out to the referee.

Messi podría haber hecho que Declan Rice fuera expulsado pic.twitter.com/Cdqb2RKKuh — Som I Serem FCB (@Somhiseremfcb) July 16, 2026

Ahead of the World Cup, International Football Association Board (IFAB) announced that any player who will cover their mouth while speaking to an opponent on the field will be shown a direct red card. Earlier in the competition, Paraguay's Miguel Almiron and Ecuador's Piero Hincapie were shown direct red cards for the exactly same offense.

England desperately wanted to protect its lead as time was winding down in the World Cup semifinals. Coach Thomas Tuchel made lineup and strategy changes to build a wall in front of goal.

Argentina and Lionel Messi simply kicked it down.

Tuchel's tactical choices in one of the biggest matchups in one of soccer's biggest rivalries will likely be scrutinized and criticized for years. England missed its chance to return to the World Cup final for the first time since 1966.

“They won every header. They kept crossing and crossing. So we went to a back five to close the gaps inside and be stronger in the air,” Tuchel said.

“Straight after our goal, with no substitutions, we just conceded way too many crosses and way too many chances. So we tried to help,” Tuchel said. “But of course the responsibility is on the coach. And … if it doesn't go well, it's easy to say that it was wrong.”

(With AP inputs)

Featured Video Of The Day

UK & Norway PM Sport Football Jerseys Ahead Of England, Norway Quarterfinal Clash