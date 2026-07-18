Some of the biggest names in world sports gathered under the same roof at Fanatics Fest on Friday, just days ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final. In one of the greatest sporting crossovers of all time, tennis great Novak Djokovic, NFL legend Tom Brady, NBA star Kevin Durant, and Lionel Messi, who will be in action this Sunday as Argentina take on Spain-lined up together on stage. However, a video from the event has emerged on social media, sparking speculation that Durant seemingly ignored Messi.

In the video, Durant greeted almost everyone on stage, including Djokovic and Brady, but skipped Messi, Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, and head coach Lionel Scaloni. By contrast, he warmly embraced Spain's Rodri and their head coach, Luis de la Fuente.

Did Kevin Durant snub Messi, Scaloni, and Tom Brady only to greet Rio Ferdinand, Joe Hart, Rodri and Luis de la Fuente? pic.twitter.com/JuofmQVmqe — Stagy (@ItsStagy) July 18, 2026

KEVIN #DURANT IGNORO POR COMPLETO A #MESSI Y A TOM BRADY Y SALUDO A #DJOKOVIC (@DjokerNole) Y TERMINO ABRAZANDO A LUIS DE LA FUENTE DE #ESPAÑA



Durante el evento especial del #FanaticsFest previo a la final de la Copa Mundial de la #FIFA, @KDTrey5 el basketbolista... pic.twitter.com/rljIx1NpWC — (@DCuesto) July 18, 2026

Llorando con Kevin Durant saludando a De la Fuente e ignorando por completo a Messi https://t.co/kQqn0UHbBc pic.twitter.com/rGOzzaaP0E — cheto (@CaadeOKC) July 18, 2026

Kevin Durant pasando de saludar a Leo Messi y yendo directo a saludar a Rodri y a Luis de la Fuente pic.twitter.com/mbVb6oJR1D — Pasion Basket (@PasionBasketNBA) July 18, 2026

The star-studded news conference was expected to be Messi's last public appearance before Sunday's final in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

FIFA decided to use Fanatics Fest - a four-day celebration of sports in New York, replete with autograph signings and celebrity appearances - as the backdrop for its preview news conferences, meaning hundreds of people got the chance to get a glimpse of Messi in the sort of setting not usually open to the public.

The idea for the appearance by Messi and the other players and coaches from Argentina and Spain was simple: Instead of having traditional media asking questions, the stars got to do the asking.

Before the end of the event, everyone lined up for a quick selfie.

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