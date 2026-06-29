With the 2026 FIFA World Cup expanded to 48 teams, Asian giants South Korea were widely expected to go far in the tournament. However, the national team failed to progress past the group stage after missing out on a spot among the eight best third-placed teams. South Korea's elimination was confirmed following a decisive defeat to South Africa in their final group-stage game. As the team bowed out of the tournament, a video went viral on social media from head coach Hong Myung-bo's press conference, showing South Korea's flagship public broadcaster KBS blurring his face.

The video showed Hong, addressing the media after the game, had his face blurred. It was also reported that KBS visited the team's hotel in Monterrey to investigate whether their accommodation played a role in the poor showing against South Africa in their final group-stage match.

KBS (news channel of South Korea) blurred the face of head coach Hong Myung-bo after their defeat to South Africa. pic.twitter.com/1E3VVwJcf2 — World Cup HQ (@WorldCup26HQ) June 28, 2026

However, the video seems to be fake as no such act of Hong's face being blurred was seen in the original broadcast video.

This is a report from a few days ago on South Korea's KBS News. There is no blurring of the South Korean national team manager's face, nor is there any content intending to harm him. pic.twitter.com/2ZfcH7620e — (@yong2koya) June 28, 2026

Hong became the primary target of criticism after the South Korean team failed to secure a spot in the Round of 32. The 57-year-old decided to resign after the team's swift elimination drew harsh condemnation from the country's president, Lee Jae-myung, who called the coach "incapable" and ordered a complete review of the national team programme.

South Korea had won their opening match against the Czech Republic before losing their subsequent two Group A matches to South Africa and Mexico. Although they hoped to qualify for the knockout phase as one of the best third-placed teams, their chances officially ended when the Republic of the Congo defeated Uzbekistan 3-1 on Saturday.

The early exit left the national team programme in complete turmoil. President Lee Jae-myung leveled pointed criticism at both the coaching staff and the football association's leadership.

"As a former honourary professional football club chairman and, at heart, a member of the Red Devils, I feel not just surprise but deep bewilderment at this unexpected result," the president said. He also heavily criticised the national team's structure, oversight, and Hong's initial appointment.

"Once again, it has been proven that personnel decisions determine everything. If loyalty and factionalism are valued over competence, and an incapable person is appointed as a leader, the outcome is as predictable as fire," the president added.

Hong announced his resignation and offered an apology to Korean fans before the team departed their base camp in Mexico, where South Korea had played all three of their group matches. This was Hong's second stint managing the national team; he previously coached them at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, where South Korea also failed to advance past the group stage.

"To all of the Korean people who love and support our national team, I would like to genuinely apologise. Today, I would like to announce that I will step down as the national team head coach," Hong said.

"As the head coach, no explanation can supersede the ultimate result. I could not deliver the outcome that our people expected. All responsibility lies with me," Hong continued. "Today, I step down as the national team head coach. However, my heart for Korean football will remain the same. I will now support the Korean national team from the sidelines as they work to regain the trust and love of our people."

With AP Inputs

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