FIFA World Cup brings with it crazy stories. This time, it's a Ghanaian witch doctor who claims to have 'cursed' England's Harry Kane before a Group L match. Nana Kwaku Bonsam has a personal website and calls himself 'The Great Authentic Man'. "Nana Kwaku Bonsam lives in Ghana but travels globally. He has 3 shrines in Accra where people from all around the world, including Europe, North America, Africa, and Asia, visit. His work opens the doors of African spirituality to those who are ready and willing to learn," his website says.

Ghana and England have three points each in Group L. They face each other on Wednesday (IST). It's a crucial match for both. Ahead of that, Nana, who boasts that he caused Cristiano Ronaldo a knee injury during the 2014 World Cup, claims he has cursed Kane not to score.

"I am working on Harry Kane. I have shown what I am capable of before, so I know what work I must do to stop him. I am very famous for my predictions," he told the Daily Star.

Nana Kwaku Bonsam - whose name reportedly translates as "Devil of Wednesday" - says his 'work' will give Ghana the edge. "I am not wishing him serious injury. It will be just enough to stop him against my country. I will do my work so that it can help Ghana," he added.

His website claims Nana travels regularly and has lived in New York, Amsterdam, Berlin, and Italy. He is regularly invited to attend international TV shows, radio programmes, and live events. Nana Kwaku Bonsam is also featured in two profile articles in The New York Times.

In 2014, he claimed tohave caused a knee injury that threatened Cristiano Ronaldo 's participation at the World Cup. "I know what Cristiano Ronaldo's injury is about, I'm working on him. I am very serious about it," he had said. "Last week, I went around looking for four dogs and I got them to be used in manufacturing a special spirit called Kahwiri Kapam."

Meanwhile, England captain Harry Kane and several members of the national team traded football boots for baseball bats on Thursday evening as they enjoyed a relaxing night at Kauffman Stadium, home of Major League Baseball's Kansas City Royals, following their impressive FIFA World Cup 2026 opening victory over Croatia. The Royals welcomed the England squad to the stadium, with head coach Thomas Tuchel taking part in the pre-game festivities by throwing the ceremonial first pitch before the MLB contest.

Kane later shared glimpses of the outing on social media, expressing his appreciation for the experience.

"Great recovery day with the boys at the baseball. Would love to give batting a go one day! Thanks for having us @Royals," the England skipper posted on X.

England's official account also thanked the hosts and wrote on X, "Thanks for having us along, @Royals!"

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