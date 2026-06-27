Iran coach Amir Ghalenoei lashed out at the travel restrictions imposed on his team by the United States after Iran's dramatic 1-1 draw against Egypt in their final FIFA World Cup group-stage match in Seattle on Saturday, claiming the measures left his players at a disadvantage. It was a complicated journey for Iran as they were forced to travel up from their base in Tijuana, Mexico, for their three group stage games and despite U.S officials relenting somewhat before the Egypt match allowing them into the Seattle area two days before kick off.

The circumstances around their presence in USA also has had to contend with Washington's ongoing diplomatic row with Iran and it's understood the latter nearly were denied participation following conflict with America.

"The host country treated us very unfairly," Ghalenoei told reporters after the match.

"Had the host nation allowed us to arrive two weeks earlier, to be more prepared ... we would have been in better shape, physically, mentally. However, they deprived us of that justice."

"I used to think that we were really a totally oppressed team, but after these three games, I have noticed that we also have bad luck as well," Ghalenoei said.

"I urge FIFA: don't let hosts treat players and teams the same way in future World Cups."

Ghalenoei also revealed that Iran had to fly back to Tijuana immediately after the match, further delaying the squad's recovery as they await confirmation of their knockout-stage fate.

"The team came with a sacred objective, which was to train and play well," he said.

"If God willing, we advance, I'll give them a day to have proper recovery, go to the beach maybe to mentally relax a bit."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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