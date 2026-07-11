Just days after Portugal's bitter exit from the FIFA World Cup 2026, Cristiano Ronaldo's social media activity has left the internet completely bemused. Ronaldo, who rated the UEFA European Championships as highly as the World Cup, after Portugal's elimination from the tournament, posted on his social media accounts: "A victory of millions", reminiscing about Portugal's triumph at the UEFA Euro 2016, the biggest title the country has won in its history. Though the post from Ronaldo came on the occasion of the tournament's 10th anniversary, a large section of fans weren't pleased as Portugal were eliminated from the FIFA World Cup only a few days ago. Some even criticised Ronaldo for 'living in the past'.

While it's common for athletes to recall their glory days and relive past titles, it was the timing of the post from Ronaldo that made him a subject of trolling and mockery on social media. In fact, right after Portugal were eliminated by Spain from the World Cup, Ronaldo had said that the Euro Championship is as big as the World Cup.

"I have won three titles for Portugal; before Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal hadn't won a single title," Ronaldo said. "The biggest title the national team has ever won was in 2016, the European Championship, which, to be honest, is just as significant to me as a World Cup."

Here's how fans reacted to Ronaldo's post:

Got knocked out from the world cup and did a post with Euro Trophy



how shameless insecure ronaldo is man i pity for his small mind pic.twitter.com/L1cl8gFe7X — `mr. villa (@Luccydevil07) July 10, 2026

Ronaldo has zero shame, Eliminated from the world cup and he's posting a Euros trophy from 2016 https://t.co/ooaoWAPB1v pic.twitter.com/7QhhBWtGRn — Stunner (@Stunner_Lfc) July 11, 2026

Cristiano Ronaldo will never heal from not winning the World Cup. Portugal gets eliminated by Spain. He tells journalists that winning the World Cup is the same as winning the EURO. A few days later, he goes ahead and posts about Portugal's EURO win. What a pathetic loser! — Jerome Chisikwa (@JeromeChisikwa) July 10, 2026

Naaa , this guy is SAD



Ronaldo posted this, how can one be this childish pic.twitter.com/1q7ZoC67vu — Playwithtomide__ (@playwithtomide) July 10, 2026

UEFA Euro Biggest Title Portugal Have Ever Won

Ronaldo remains Portugal's all-time leading appearance-maker and goalscorer, having guided the national side to multiple international honours, including the UEFA Euro 2016 title and the inaugural UEFA Nations League crown. Portugal, hailed as one of the favourites to finally lift the trophy, ended their FIFA World Cup journey, falling way short again, in the round of 16.

Cristiano, playing his last-ever FIFA World Cup as he had announced ahead of the Spain clash, was once again made to leave with the pitch with sorrow on his face and tears in his eyes as a late winner from Mikel Merino and plenty of missed chances by his side, including from him and Bruno Fernandes saw Portugal suffer again, marking the end of legendary striker's career at the grandest stage of the sport.

With ANI Inputs

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