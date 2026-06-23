Belgium football federation congratulated Jeremy Doku on the birth of his son, Praise, on Monday, one day after a French media organization's apology following a commentator criticizing the player's intention to leave the World Cup to welcome his first child. Doku missed the Belgium's 0-0 draw against Iran on Sunday because of a respiratory illness, but was cleared to fly back to London so he could be with his wife. "As he had already been receiving the appropriate medical treatment for several days, he was able to fly without any medical risk in order to be with his family during this very special moment," Belgium team doctor Brahim Hacene said in a statement.

"He was accompanied by my colleague, Dr. Brecht De Coninck. Everything went perfectly, and the mother, father, and baby are all doing wonderfully. Jeremy will rejoin the group tomorrow evening in Seattle."

French sports daily L'Equipe disavowed remarks by a female commentator who criticized Doku for wanting to leave the World Cup for the birth.

L'Equipe apologized to Doku in a statement late Sunday and said the comments by France Pierron did not represent its values.

Pierron described childbirth as "a disgusting moment, excuse me, where the dad is useless" during an appearance on the television show "L'Equipe de Choc" on Friday.

Belgium captain Youri Tielemans said he and other players congratulated Doku and his wife via text. Doku was not present for the portion of Monday's practice at the training facility of Major League Soccer's Seattle Sounders that was open to the media.

"I think having a child is the most beautiful thing in the world that you can have, and being there, it's more than normal as a dad, as a mom, obviously," Tielemans said. "But yeah, being there as a dad, for myself, I have three and it's memories you can't take back. So, yeah, very happy for him."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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