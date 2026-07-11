England football legend David Beckham joined the Three Lions squad at their training session in Miami, receiving a warm welcome from the team ahead of their FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal match against Norway. The official England football team handle shared a picture of Beckham alongside skipper Harry Kane and wrote on X, "England legend Sir David Beckham joins us at training this afternoon in Miami. Good to see you, Sir David!" Norway booked their place in the quarter-finals after stunning five-time world champions Brazil with a 2-1 victory in the Round of 16, one of the biggest upsets of the tournament.

England legend Sir David Beckham joins us at training this afternoon in Miami



Good to see you, Sir David! 👋 pic.twitter.com/QxaINkiKxH — England (@England) July 10, 2026

During the match against Brazil, Haaland's tally went to seven goals after a brace, making him the player with the joint-most goals in his debut World Cup since Poland's Grzegorz Lato scored seven in 1974.

England have reached their 11th FIFA World Cup quarter-final, with only Brazil (15) and Germany (14) having made more appearances at this stage.Coming to the match, Mexico conceded three goals in the match at the Azteca for the first time since August 1999, when they lost 4-3 to Brazil.

In fact, they conceded more goals in the England game (3) than they had in their previous 10 World Cup matches at the stadium combined (2). Mexico pushed relentlessly for an equaliser after being down 2-3, which would have forced extra time, but England defended resolutely to seal a place in the quarter-finals, where they will face Norway in Miami on July 11.

Bellingham became the first player since Diego Maradona in 1986 to score twice in a FIFA World Cup match at the Azteca Stadium, guiding England to a thrilling 3-2 victory over Mexico on Sunday (local time) and securing a quarter-final clash against Norway on July 11, according to ESPN. Maradona achieved the feat against Belgium in the 1986 semi-finals.

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