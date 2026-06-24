Czechia vs Mexico LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Czechia take on co-hosts Mexico in a crucial FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A match in Mexico City. The match holds particular importance for Czechia, who have just one point from two group games, and need a win in order to qualify for the knockout stage. Mexico, on the other hand, have already booked their Round of 32 ticket with two wins from two, and are guaranteed to finish as toppers of Group A. The battle of strikers is one to watch out for, as Czechia's Patrik Schick goes head-to-head with Mexico's Raul Jimenez. (MATCH CENTRE LIVE)
Czechia vs Mexico LIVE Updates | CZE vs MEX, FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE Updates, straight from Mexico City:
FIFA World Cup 2026 Live: Golden chance missed!
Denis Visinsky misses out on a golden opportunity here! He gets a brilliant cross into the box from the right flank. The striker aims for the far post and misses it.
Czechia 0-0 Mexico
FIFA World Cup 2026 Live: Mexico build attack!
After Czechia dominated the ball possession following the first minute, Mexico tried to enter their opponent's box with some good passing on the left flank. However, it could not prove to be dangerous as Czechia's defence was spot on.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Live: Action begins!
The action begins! Mexico have started with dominance in ball possession. Czechia must be feeling the pressure early on.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Live: Mexico already through!
Co-hosts Mexico are the first side to advance to the knockouts of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Meanwhile, the other teams -- South Korea, South Africa and Czechia -- from Group A continue to fight for a Round-of-32 spot. The final round of matches is set to begin now.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Live: A look at another contest -
South Africa and South Korea head into their final Group Stage fixture today, with a place in the FIFA World Cup knockout rounds hanging in the balance. The outcome of the contest in Guadalupe could determine which nation extends its stay in the tournament and which is left anxiously awaiting results elsewhere.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Live: Czechia vs Mexico Head-To-Head
Historical encounters between Czechia and Mexico are exceptionally rare on the senior men's international stage. Their only notable recent meeting was a standard international friendly back in 2020, which ended in a cagey 0-0 stalemate.
South Korea vs South Africa Live Updates: The Starting XIs
No Son Heung-Mi for South Korea.
South Africa Starting XI: Ronwen Williams, Khuliso Mudau, Ime Okon, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Aubrey Modiba, Sphephelo Sithole, Thalente Mbatha, Oswin Appollis, Relebohile Mofokeng, Thapelo Maseko, Evidence Makgopa.
South Korea Starting XI: Kim Seung-gyu, Kim Min-jae, Lee Gi-hyuk, Lee Han-beom, Kim Moon-hwan, Hwang In-beom, Paik Seung-ho, Seol Young-woo, Lee Kang-in, Hwang Hee-chan, Oh Hyeon-gyu.
Czechia vs Mexico Live: The Starting XIs
It's Adam Hlozek who starts in the No. 9 role for Czechia while Patrick Schick has been benched.
Mexico Starting XI: Raul Rangel, Cesar Montes, Mateo Chavez, Israel Reyes, Jorge Sanchez, Edson Alvarez, Gilberto Mora, Luis Romo, Julian Quinones, Guillermo Martinez, Roberto Alvarado.
Czechia Starting XI: Matej Kovar, Ladislav Krejci, Tomas Holes, Robin Hranac, David Doudera, Lukas Cerv, Michal Sadilek, Vladimir Coufal, Adam Hlozek, Denis Visinsky, Pavel Sulc.
Czechia vs Mexico Live Updates: What's In Store For Group A?
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the final round of matches in the Group A of the FIFA World Cup 2026. While Mexico are certain of their progression to the Round of 32 as group winners, other spots are still up for grabs. South Korea, who have one win and one draw from their two matche so far, take on South Africa while group toppers Mexico will square off against Czechia, who only have one point from two matches.