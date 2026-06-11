Cristiano Ronaldo had a forgettable outing for Portugal in the team's final FIFA World Cup warm-up match against Nigeria. The Portugal captain, leading the attack for his national team in his historic sixth World Cup, missed several sitters against the African side. Although Portugal went on to beat Nigeria 2-1 despite Ronaldo's disappointing performance, the veteran striker's possible decline in form has raised eyebrows. With Portugal set to begin their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign in Group K against the Democratic Republic of the Congo on June 17, many are wondering if he is still the right man to lead the attack for the Euro 2016 champions.

Ronaldo, the former Manchester United and Real Madrid star, is the record goalscorer in international football with 143 strikes to his name. Yet, he failed to add to his tally during the warm-up match, despite being served multiple golden opportunities on a platter by his teammates.

The 41-year-old was eventually substituted in the 65th minute by manager Roberto Martinez. Despite his early exit, Ronaldo still spent more time on the pitch than any of his outfield teammates who started the game.

They did everything, put it right on a plate for Cristiano, and he still blasts it into the stands. pic.twitter.com/gFnMeL2RGE — MC (@CrewsMat10) June 10, 2026

| CRISTIANO RONALDO MISSES A BIG CHANCE!!! pic.twitter.com/fn3I7kVcCp — FUTBOL HUB (@futbol_hubX) June 10, 2026

Even some of the touches Ronaldo had shocked spectators. The man who scored 28 goals in 30 games for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League looked like an amateur footballer at times. The coming games would prove if Ronaldo indeed has what it takes to deliver for Portugal at this level, at the age of 41.

It was Pedro Neto who opened the scoring for Portugal, finding the back of the net in the 23rd minute. Akor Adams later equalised for Nigeria in the 14th minute of the second half. However, Francisco Conceicao, who came on as a second-half substitute for Portugal, scored the winner in the 75th minute, not long after Ronaldo had been taken off.

In the upcoming World Cup, Portugal is placed in Group K and will take on the Democratic Republic of the Congo in their opener, before facing Uzbekistan and Colombia. Portugal will begin their campaign in Texas, United States. Nigeria, meanwhile, will not be participating in this World Cup, having failed to qualify.

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