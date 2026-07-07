Cristiano Ronaldo was in his element during the pre-match press conference ahead of the Round of 16 match against Spain. The Portuguese superstar announced that the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be his last, delivered a couple of zingers while answering journalists and even took a not-so-veiled dig at his critics. It seemed like a player who knew that he was at the end of his story and wanted to go out on his own terms. Sadly, the on-field story was much different. The striker, who played his first World Cup game back in 2006, had just 19 touches in the entire game as Portugal's dreams were shattered by Spain. It was yet another early exit for them and the campaign once again showed the paradox that is Ronaldo's World Cup legacy.

When it comes to the World Cup, Ronaldo has no dearth of records. He is the only person ever to score in six World Cups, the highest goal-scorer for Portugal in the competition and the oldest ever to score in the knockout stages.

However, on the flip side, he has just 11 goals in six editions and just one of them came in the knockout stages for Portugal. For a star who is known for his impact, he was never the strongest performer for his side and since 2006, they have never gone beyond the quarterfinals.

With the weight of history on his back, the 2026 campaign was never going to be easy. Ronaldo did have a side that boasted of match-winners who have proven themselves in leagues around the world. But, it was hardly any surprise that the focus was completely on him and what the tournament can mean for his future.

A brilliant qualification campaign saw Portugal losing just once and a sparkling supporting cast meant that they were listed as one of the favourites even before the ball was kicked.

However, having a superstar like Ronaldo in the teams comes with its fair share of challenges. Portugal coach Roberto Martinez did not substitute him in the first three matches and the fatigue was clear in the 41-year-old's movement.

As the main striker of the side, a lot depended on him but it looked like age was slowly catching up. He was just a bit slower on the ball, a fraction late for the crosses and even two goals against Uzbekistan did little to give confidence to the fans desperate for a Ronaldo show.

In the Round of 32 game against Croatia, the goal-scoring curse was finally broken. After 5 campaigns where had no goals in the knockout stage, Ronaldo finally had one. However, it came from the penalty spot and in a match where he did not look like a major threat. This was the first time that he was substituted out and his replacement - Goncalo Ramos - ended up scoring the winner. While his team celebrated a thrilling win, question still remained on the star footballer.

That takes us to the game against Spain. The pre-match comments hogged most of the limelight but there was always a slight uneasiness among the fans. Portugal did not look like a cohesive unit during much of their World Cup campaign and Ronaldo looked like a shadow on his prolific self. However, when it comes to Ronaldo, how can one not hope?

The first half saw Ronaldo come up with two on-target shots but both of them were too weak to bother the goalkeeper. However, as time passed, the effectiveness kept going down. He even took a step back and tried creating chances for his teammates but there were none, Just 19 touches for the maestro and not a single chance created.

While Portugal struggled to find the one opening, Mikel Merino found the key to Spain's success. A rapid move saw the midfielder find the back of the net in the 91st minute and the fallen shoulders of Portugal players said it all. When the final whistle sounded, Ronaldo burst out in tears and a collective sadness fell over the footballing world. It was a moment that left a pang in every football fan's heart as a true legend of the game played the 'Greatest Show On Earth' for the last time ever.

However, once the emotion settles and the tributes are over, one will sit down and take a hard look at Ronaldo's World Cup legacy. This is the same player who has entertained fans with his thunderous free-kicks and dribbles, put fear in opposition defenders and has even scored almost 1000 goals in the course of a spectacular career.

But, when it comes to the World Cup, it has been a story that had all the promise but could never truly reach its potential.

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