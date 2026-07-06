Cristiano Ronaldo was named in Portugal's starting line-up for the last-16 showdown against Spain on Monday as he bids to extend his last World Cup. The 41-year-old will captain Roberto Martinez's side as they face the European champions at the home of the Dallas Cowboys. With a place in the quarter-finals at stake, Ronaldo will be in the centre of a front three featuring Al Nassr team-mate Joao Felix and Pedro Neto of Chelsea. Bernardo Silva must again make do with a place on the bench. Spain coach Luis de la Fuente also did not spring any surprises. They are captained by Manchester City midfield general Rodri and boast an attacking line-up of Dani Olmo, Mikel Oyarzabal and Lamine Yamal.

While Ronaldo is playing at his last World Cup, the 18-year-old Barcelona winger Yamal is at the opposite end of his career.

The winners play co-hosts the United States or Belgium in the last eight.

Ronaldo, the leading scorer in the history of international men's football, has three goals in four matches so far in North America.

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