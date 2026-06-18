DR Congo midfielder Ngal'ayel Mukau dropped a stunning verdict on Cristiano Ronaldo after his side held Portugal to a shocking 1-1 draw during the FIFA World Cup 2026. It was a particularly poor show from Ronaldo who did not have a single shot of target and had just 25 touches in the entire game. When asked about the challenges of facing a massive superstar like Ronaldo, Makau said after the match that he is not the same anymore and they were aware of the fact that Ronaldo runs less than he used to. “We know that Ronaldo isn't the same as before,” Mukau said. “So we know that he runs less, less efforts. So yeah, it was up to our defense to stop him, and they did a great job.”

Cristiano Ronaldo delivered a pretty forgettable performance in the first match of his sixth World Cup.

After Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland all scored in their opening matches, the 41-year-old Ronaldo couldn't find the net Wednesday in Portugal's 1-1 draw with Congo.

With players like Vinicius Junior, Christian Pulisic, Viktor Gyokeres and Harry Kane also all scoring early in this year's World Cup, Ronaldo being held scoreless stands out even more.

However, the Portugal great did join Messi as the only players to appear in six World Cups. But a day after the Argentina captain had a hat trick, Ronaldo missed a few chances to become the first player to score in a sixth tournament.

His shots in the 68th and 73rd minutes went wide right, and he didn't look happy after either of them.

Ronaldo didn't speak to reporters after the game but he posted about the match on X.

"It wasn't the start we wanted, but this is far from over," he wrote. "Head up and focus on the next game."

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez was asked if he considered taking out Ronaldo on Wednesday.

"It makes no sense to get the best world scorer to be out when you need goals," Martinez said. "The experience of Cristiano in the box is important. The way that he attracts defenders is important."

(With AP inputs)

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