Goncalo Ramos scored a late winner as Portugal defeated Croatia in a dramatic FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash on Friday. Ivan Perisic handed Croatia the lead before Cristiano Ronaldo scored a penalty to equalise. While Ronaldo became the oldest player to score in a World Cup knockout match, he did not have a single touch inside the Croatia penalty box except for the penalty. It was a somewhat poor show from the Portuguese superstar and head coach Roberto Martinez decided to substitute him out in the 81st minute. However,he received the Man of the Match award.

They gave him man of the match for this? For 25 touches and a wrong called penalty?

We are in end times bruh — OnThESiDeOfLiFe🫧➿ (@yvesxand) July 3, 2026

Social media users were convinced that either Diogo Costa or Goncalo Ramos should have received the award instead of Ronaldo. However, on the other hand, some fans thought that his goal contribution was extremely signifcant for the match.

No way player with two shots and undeserved penalty will win MOTM — Gratefulman(@WH01004) July 3, 2026

Earlier, Ronaldo etched his name into the history books by becoming the oldest player to score in a FIFA World Cup knockout match during Portugal's 2-1 victory over Croatia in the Round of 32 of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

He didn't deserve this at alllllll let's be honest



Even Gonzalo Ramos deserved it more than him

This is just a cheat on his teammates that performed well

Even Rafael Leao was better than him pic.twitter.com/tYpQdwYR01 — A L V I N (@Footballfa68123) July 3, 2026

The 41-year-old reached the milestone at the age of 41 years and 147 days, surpassing the previous record for the oldest goalscorer in a World Cup knockout fixture.

Interestingly, it is also the first-ever goal in Knockout matches for Al-Nassr captain Ronaldo, who is featuring in his record sixth FIFA World Cup.

Ronaldo scored from the penalty spot in the 67th minute after a VAR review awarded Portugal a spot-kick, cancelling out Ivan Perisic's opener for Croatia and bringing Roberto Martinez's side level.

Ronaldo paid an emotional tribute to his late teammate Diogo Jota by holding up Jota's No. 21 Portugal jersey.

The tribute came on the first anniversary of Jota's death, with Ronaldo visibly emotional after the final whistle. The Portugal captain held up the No. 21 jersey in honour of the former Liverpool forward, while his teammates joined him in remembering one of Portugal's most admired footballers.

Portugal had also paid tribute to Jota before kickoff, with a photograph of the late striker displayed inside the stadium during the pre-match ceremonies.

Throughout the tournament, the Portuguese squad has carried Jota's memory, with manager Roberto Martinez naming him an honorary member of the World Cup squad and several players dedicating the campaign to him.

Jota and his brother Andre Silva lost their lives in a car crash in northwestern Spain on July 3, 2025, after their Lamborghini left the road and caught fire.

(With ANI inputs)

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