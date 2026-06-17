Portugal vs DR Congo LIVE Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026: Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal begin their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign against DR Congo in Group K. Portugal's iconic No. 7 is set to appear in his sixth FIFA World Cup. Despite having never won it in their history, Portugal enter the 2026 edition as one of the tournament favourites. Alongside Ronaldo, stars like Bruno Fernandes, Vitinha and Nuno Mendes will also be in action. It is also a historic day for DR Congo, who are playing their first FIFA World Cup match since 1974, 52 years ago.

Portugal vs DR Congo LIVE Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE Telecast: Check where and how to watch Cristiano Ronaldo in action

When will the Portugal vs DR Congo, FIFA World Cup 2026 match take place?

The Portugal vs DR Congo, FIFA World Cup 2026 match will take place on Wednesday, June 17 (IST).

Where will the Portugal vs DR Congo, FIFA World Cup 2026 match be held?

The Portugal vs DR Congo, FIFA World Cup 2026 match will be held at Houston Stadium, United States.

What time will the Portugal vs DR Congo, FIFA World Cup 2026 match start?

The Portugal vs DR Congo, FIFA World Cup 2026 match will start at 10:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Portugal vs DR Congo, FIFA World Cup 2026 match?

The Portugal vs DR Congo, FIFA World Cup 2026 match will be televised live on the Unite8 Sports channel.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Portugal vs DR Congo, FIFA World Cup 2026 match?

The Portugal vs DR Congo, FIFA World Cup 2026 match will be live streamed on the Zee5 app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)

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