Cristiano Ronaldo wasn't keen to answer too many questions around Lionel Messi as he silenced his critics with a double against Uzbekistan in Portugal's thumping 5-0 win in their second Group K match on Tuesday. Speaking to the media in the mixed zone after the game, Ronaldo spoke about how 'dark' the last week was for him, making him feel as if he had retired from football. The Portuguese forward, who loves to be under the spotlight, wasn't keen on answering questions about his rivalry with Messi. He even ignored a reporter, moving on from a question midway because it was about his arch-rival.

Ronaldo and Messi, even in the twilight of their careers, continue to make headlines. While Messi has dominated the scoring charts in the FIFA World Cup 2026 so far -- with five goals in two matches -- Ronaldo bagged a brace in his second game after drawing a blank in Portugal's opener.

As he arrived to speak to the media, questions around comparisons and the competition with Messi were bound to emerge. In a video that has gone viral on social media, Ronaldo could be seen ignoring a journalist who tried to ask a question about Messi.

"Yesterday," a reporter began asking in the post-game mixed zone, "Lionel Messi scored two goals, [Kylian] Mbappe..." but Ronaldo spun his head to the other side and said, "Vale (Go on)," to take another question from a different reporter.

Cristiano Ronaldo avoided talking about Lionel Messi when asked about him during the post-match press conference. pic.twitter.com/JCmYdxM0g2 — Bolavip US (@bolavipus) June 23, 2026

During his chat with the media, Ronaldo was asked by another reporter if they could pose a question, prompting a playful reply. "That depends on the question, otherwise I won't answer you," he said jokingly.

The 41-year-old then briefly spoke about playing Messi's Argentina at a later stage in the tournament when asked by a reporter for his thoughts on such a match.

READ | Cristiano Ronaldo Shuts Down Critics After "Difficult, Dark Week"

"I don't know how to answer. It's a question that doesn't make much sense," Ronaldo said. "But, well, it would be top."

As Ronaldo was about to leave the mixed zone, another reporter began to ask him a question about Messi. The Portuguese icon, however, wasn't pleased.

Journalist: "Leo Messi scored a hattrick..."



Cristiano Ronaldo: "I couldn't care less about the others...



Mbappé also scored..." pic.twitter.com/UScBZRTCvs — All About Argentina (@AlbicelesteTalk) June 24, 2026

While Messi's Argentina are through to the Round of 32 of the FIFA World Cup, Portugal are yet to seal their progression, having only accumulated 4 points from their first two matches.

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