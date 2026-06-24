A week that started with questions around Cristiano Ronaldo's place in the Portugal team reached the mid-way mark with him scoring a brace, becoming the only player in the world to have scored in six different World Cups. Ronaldo's historic moment came in the Group K clash against Uzbekistan, a team Portugal hammered 5-0 on Tuesday. Ronaldo, speaking to the media after the game, fired back at those criticising him, saying he was made to feel as if he had retired from football. Ronaldo, at the age of 41, is leading the attack for Portugal in his sixth World Cup. He failed to find the back of the net in the team's opener against DR Congo, a match that Portugal could only draw 1-1. Ronaldo's lacklustre performance in that game prompted sharp criticism, with many saying that he no longer deserves to play at this level.

Ronaldo responded to his critics with a Player of the Match performance against Uzbekistan. After the game, the man who has scored 145 goals in international football said that he believes in his work more than anything else.

"It was a difficult, dark week. It felt like I was already retired from football," Ronaldo said. "But I held on, like I always do, because I believe in work more than anything else."

"I knew my teammates were going to help me, too. It was difficult, I have to admit, but we're back. I'm very happy," he added.

Ronaldo, who is the only man to have scored in six different World Cups, admitted that it feels nice to have added another milestone to his résumé, but his focus remains on doing well for his team and taking Portugal all the way in the World Cup.

"Records are always nice to break, but my goal is to help the national team achieve its objectives," Ronaldo said. "The most important thing was the team's work and the confidence we had."

Ronaldo was also asked about a potential match-up against Lionel Messi's Argentina at some stage in the FIFA World Cup. Though the Portugal icon said that he doesn't think the question "makes sense", he admitted that such an encounter would be "top".

"I don't know how to answer. It's a question that doesn't make much sense," Ronaldo said. "But, well, it would be top."

With the double against Uzbekistan, Ronaldo also became Portugal's all-time leading World Cup scorer with 10 goals, surpassing Eusébio's tally of nine goals.

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 News | Shami's Sensation Leads Lucknow to First Win of Season