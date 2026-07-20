Lionel Messi lost it all in a single match. As Argentina took on Spain in the final of the FIFA World Cup 2026, Messi failed to add another goal to his tournament tally of eight. This meant he ended the campaign second in the race for the Golden Boot, which France captain Kylian Mbappe claimed. His failure to inspire Argentina in the final also saw him miss out on the Golden Ball, which went to Spain skipper Rodri. Furthermore, Messi's inability to score against Spain in the showpiece event saw him lose out to his eternal rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, at least in one specific aspect of the debate.

While Messi has arguably taken a clear lead in the overall comparison between the two, there is one particular area where he has fallen short of the Portugal star. Messi's inability to put the ball past Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon meant that the 39-year-old failed to score a single goal in competitive matches against Spain.

In international football history, Messi has featured against Spain a total of four times, though three of those games were friendlies. Across these four appearances, Messi has only scored against La Roja once, during Spain's 2-1 win in a 2009 friendly match. When it comes to competitive matches, however, Messi is yet to open his scoring account against Spain.

In comparison, Ronaldo has featured against Spain a total of 11 times. Of these encounters, there have been two matches in which he managed to find the back of the net, scoring a total of four goals. Ronaldo scored against Spain for the first time at the 2018 World Cup, when his stunning hat-trick inspired Portugal to a 3-3 draw.

Ronaldo also scored against Spain in the 2025 Nations League final, where Portugal eventually secured victory in a penalty shootout after the game ended level at 2-2.

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United man also featured against Spain in competitive tournaments like Euro 2004, the 2010 World Cup, Euro 2012, and the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16, but failed to score in those specific outings.

On the grandest stage of the World Cup, Spain remains an unsolved puzzle for Lionel Messi, and a scoring frontier only Cristiano Ronaldo has conquered.

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