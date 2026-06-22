It was a disappointing start to the FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign for Cristiano Ronaldo as he failed to register a single shot on target as Portugal were held to a shocking draw against DR Congo. The performance led to massive criticism from a section of fans as well as experts with some ex-footballers even suggesting that the Portuguese superstar should not start their next game against Uzbekistan. However, former England striker Michael Owen believes that Ronaldo will bounce back in style.

"How many times has this happened, and he's shut everyone up in the next game? If you're picking Ronaldo, then you have to accept what he is there for - and I wouldn't be surprised if he responds with a hat-trick of his own against Uzbekistan," Owen wrote in his column for Daily Mail.

Ronaldo had just 25 touches in the entire game against DR Congo and three shots in total - none of them on target. In contrast, Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick as Argentina cruised to a 3-0 win over Algeria.

“It did not help Cristiano Ronaldo that Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick the night before Portugal played, but I'm not having the criticism of him,” Owen added.

A major criticism about Ronaldo's game was the fact that he depended completely on the passes from his teammates and did not drop back to help with the link-up play. Owen pointed out that that has been the norm for the Portuguese star in the recent past before claiming that he remains a big-match player who can come up with special moments when needed.

“But hasn't he always played like this, to a degree? He has never been a player, especially in recent years, who involves himself [deeper in buildup] in the game. He will be there for the big moments, though. If he's not scoring, it's too easy to blame Ronaldo. At 41, he is going to be questioned,” Owen concluded.

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 News | Shami's Sensation Leads Lucknow to First Win of Season