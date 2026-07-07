Cristiano Ronaldo was heartbroken as Portugal were eliminated from the FIFA World Cup 2026, in a Round of 16 defeat to Spain on Monday. While Ronaldo has already confirmed that this was his last World Cup, the record goalscorer in international football isn't keen on making a rash decision on hanging up his boots. As Ronaldo bides his time and analyses his next step, he was quick to rewind and sum up his international career in the Portugal shirt. While the dream of lifting the World Cup remains unfulfilled for the 41-year-old, winning the 2016 European Championship is equally satisfying, if not more so.

Speaking to the media after the game, Ronaldo shared a clear plan regarding his international career. Though his sister had said before Portugal's Round of 16 match that the former Real Madrid man would hang up his boots after the World Cup, he isn't keen on taking such a big step immediately after the exit from the tournament.

"I am sad to be leaving the World Cup like this. I gave it my all. I did my best, and I am leaving with a clear conscience. It was my last World Cup, yes, but I will now have time to reflect and be with my family. I will not be making any rash decisions."

"I don't make decisions in the heat of the moment," he added.

READ | Why Cristiano Ronaldo Never Needed A World Cup To Prove Himself

Looking back at his international career, Ronaldo said that he is responsible for helping Portugal win three titles - one European Championship in 2016 and two UEFA Nations Leagues in 2019 and 2025 - whereas they had no silverware before that.

"I have won three titles for Portugal; before Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal hadn't won a single title. The biggest title the national team has ever won was in 2016, the European Championship, which, to be honest, is just as significant to me as a World Cup," he added.

Cristiano Ronaldo:



"I've won three titles with Portugal. Before Cristiano, Portugal hadn't won anything.



The biggest title I won with the National Team was Euro 2016. FOR ME, IT HAS THE SAME DIMENSION AS A WORLD CUP." pic.twitter.com/kqDd3Oo5Qf — World Cup HQ (@WorldCup26HQ) July 6, 2026

Ronaldo also spoke highly of Portugal coach Roberto Martinez, who decided to resign immediately after the team's World Cup exit.

"I loved working with him," he said. "A great manager, a great human being, and what he's done for Portugal is to be commended. I want to thank him and wish him every happiness... It is always sad to be knocked out of a major tournament. It is the World Cup. The team was really coming into its own. We played well, in my view. It could have gone either way, but that's football. We have to pick ourselves up and carry on," Ronaldo signed off.

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