Carlos Queiroz has announced his decision to quit as Ghana's head coach a day after the team was eliminated by Colombia from the round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The 73-year-old Portuguese was appointed on a four-month contract 10 weeks before the start of the World Cup after the Ghana Football Association parted ways with former coach Otto Addo. Queiroz led Ghana in five matches, recording one win, two draws and two defeats. During that period, the Black Stars scored three goals and conceded three.

In a farewell message on his official Facebook page, Queiroz said he was leaving the job with pride. "Football, like life, teaches us one timeless lesson; you either win or you learn. I leave this journey with pride in what we achieved but also with the healthy dissatisfaction of those who wanted more," wrote Queiroz. "I leave this journey with pride in what we achieved, but also with the healthy dissatisfaction of those who always wanted more. Reaching a higher level should never be the destination—it should be the beginning of even greater ambitions."

"The future of the Black Stars will not be built only on the pitch. Black Stars Success must start off the field, by creating the best possible environment to prepare, protect and develop Ghana's extraordinary football talent." he added

Queiroz was one of two World Cup managers to leave their post with Jordan also parting ways with head coach Jamal Sellami following their fourth-place finish in Group J.

Jordan Football Association President Prince Ali bin Al Hussein has confirmed via social media post the end of Moroccan coach Jamal Sellami's tenure as head coach of the Jordan national team.

"We thank you for your efforts and distinguished giving, and for your contribution to achieving the historic accomplishment of qualifying our national team to the World Cup," Al Hussein posted on X. "Your experience with the Nashama has been an exceptional one, and you will always remain a dear son to Jordan, for the sincerity, professionalism, and leadership spirit you have provided."

Sellami took over the national team in 2024 following the departure of fellow Moroccan coach Hussein Ammouta and went on to lead Jordan into uncharted territory.

Under his leadership, Jordan secured qualification for the 2026 World Cup after a decisive 3-0 victory over Oman, ending a long wait marked by nine unsuccessful attempts to reach the tournament.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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