 Canada vs Morocco LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 16: Canada Make Stunning Selection Call As Playing XI Announced vs Morocco | Football News
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Canada vs Morocco LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Co-hosts Canada take on African giants Morocco in the first Round of 16 clash of FIFA World Cup 2026, in Houston. This is the highest that Canada have ever progressed at a World Cup. Their dream run continued after a dramatic injury time winning goal by Stephen Eustaquio against South Africa in the Round of 32. However, Achraf Hakimi's Morocco will enter the clash as favourites. Semi-finalists in the 2022 edition, Morocco kept their 2026 campaign alive with a penalty shootout win over Netherlands in the previous round. The winner of the match will face either France or Paraguay in the quarter-finals. (MATCH CENTRE LIVE)

Canada vs Morocco LIVE | CAN vs MAR, FIFA World Cup Round of 16 LIVE Score Updates, straight from Houston Stadium:

Jul 04, 2026 21:58 (IST)
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CAN vs MAR Live: Ouahbi warns Morocco!

Morocco head coach Mohamed Ouahbi said his team must play their best football to survive against Canada, warning that there is no margin for error in the knockout stage.

"This will be a difficult match, a very difficult match," Ouahbi said. "We are playing in the round of 16 of the World Cup. The team we are facing is a very good team. If we are not at our level, we will return home."

Jul 04, 2026 21:53 (IST)
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Canada vs Morocco Live: Can Canada stun Morocco?

Hello and welcome! Thanks for tuning into NDTV for our live blog of the FIFA World Cup 2026 clash between tournament co-host Canada and Morocco. This marks the opening game of the Round of 16, coming to you live from Houston.

A second-place finish in Group B behind Switzerland forced Canada onto American soil for the remainder of the tournament. A first-ever knockout victory followed against South Africa, thanks to Stephen Eustaquio's late strike in Los Angeles. However, their biggest challenge so far comes in the form of Morocco-the reigning AFCON champions and semifinalists from the last World Cup in Qatar.

Jul 04, 2026 21:49 (IST)
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Canada vs Morocco Live: Starting XIs and substitutes lists are out!

Canada XI: Crepeau; Johnston, De Fougerolles, Bombito, Laryea, Sigur; Eustaquio, Ahmed, Buchanan; David, Oluwaseyi.

Subs: St Clair, Goodman, Jones, Waterman, Cornelius, Davies, Choiniere, Millar, Shaffelburg, Osorio, Saliba, Larin, P.David, Nelson

Morocco XI: Bounou; Hakimi, Mazraoui, Diop, Halhal; Saibari, Bouaddi, Ounahi, El Aynaoui, El Khannouss; Diaz

Subs: El Kajou, Tagnaouti, Saadane, El Ouahdi, Riad, Belammari, Salah-Eddine, Amrabat, Talbi, El Mourabet, Yassine, Rahimi, Sbai, El Kaabi, Amaimouni.

Jul 04, 2026 21:43 (IST)
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Canada vs Morocco Live: Hello!

Hello and welcome! Thanks for tuning into NDTV for our live blog of the FIFA World Cup 2026 clash between tournament co-host Canada and Morocco. This marks the opening game of the Round of 16, coming to you live from Houston.

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Topics mentioned in this article
Canada Canada Morocco Morocco Canada vs Morocco, Match 90 2026 FIFA World Cup Football Hakimi Ismael Saibari Brahim Bouaddi Diop Bono Jonathan David Eustaquio Oluwaseyi Crepeau Alphonso Davies Football Live Score Live Blogs
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