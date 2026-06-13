Co-hosts Canada grabbed a second-half equaliser to draw 1-1 with Bosnia and Herzegovina on Friday in the first FIFA World Cup finals game ever played on Canadian soil. Cyle Larin got Canada's goal after Jovo Lukic put Bosnia ahead with a header in the 21st minute in Toronto. The result gave Canada its first point in World Cup history. Canadian sides had a perfect record of futility at two previous tournament appearances in 1986 and 2022, with six losses.

Lukic's goal from a corner sent the small but enthusiastic Bosnian contingent at the Toronto Stadium into a frenzy.

Canada had the majority of play in the first half but failed to generate any real chances.

The stadium erupted in the 17th minute when forward Jonathan David had a clear shot on goal, but it was easily handled by Bosnian keeper Nikola Vasilj.

Canada's Ismael Kone had a golden opportunity in the 30th minute, but sailed his strike well over the net, prompting groans from tens of thousands of Canadians who blanketed the stadium in a sea of red.

The second half began in similar fashion, with Canada largely on the attack, but unable to find the net.

Bosnia's veteran defender Sead Kolasinac saved a certain goal when he diverted a strike from David onto the crossbar, extending Canada's agony.

But Larin's strike in the 78th minute marked a high point in Canada's limited World Cup history, causing a mostly Canadian crowd of 43,000 to erupt.

Canada threatened to go ahead in the final minutes, narrowly missing a goal near the final whistle.

Canadian entertainment royalty attended the match at the home of the MLS's Toronto FC, including film star Ryan Reynolds, from Vancouver, and Saturday Night Live and Austin Powers star Mike Myers, a Toronto native.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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