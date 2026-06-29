Brazil and Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr in an interview with Brazilian broadcaster Globo TV opened up on his personal journey, his deep emotional bond with his grandmother, and his continued fight against racism in football, while reflecting on his World Cup dream and career milestones. Vinicius Jr spoke at length about the role his grandmother played in shaping his early life, calling her one of the most important influences in his upbringing. "My grandmother is a very important person in my life. I lived with her until I was 16 years old. When you started speaking, I already knew it was her," he told Globo TV.

He recalled growing up in a small home with his family and the deep support system his grandmother provided during his childhood.

"She's a very important person to me because my father always lived far away. So, I always had my mother and my siblings with my grandmother, who always did everything. The house was very small; I slept with her. I even run out of words. She's a person who marked my life," he added.

The Brazilian forward also stressed that his impact off the field carries greater significance than his achievements on it.

"These achievements off the field are much more important than those on the field, because I can help a lot more people," he said.

Vinicius Jr further reiterated his commitment to fighting racism and using his platform to inspire future generations.

Vinicius is one of the most influential voices globally against racial discrimination in football. During his career at Real Madrid, he has repeatedly faced racist abuse in stadiums across Europe, incidents that have led to investigations, legal proceedings, and wider discussions within the sport about tackling racism.

"May the evolution continue so that the next generation doesn't suffer from racism. I want to keep doing great things on the field, but also inspire young people and fight for all Black people who don't have the voice that I have," he told Globo TV.

Reflecting on his FIFA World Cup journey, the 25-year-old expressed pride in representing Brazil on football's biggest stage.

In the ongoing 23rd edition of the tournament, Vinicius has netted four goals, the highest by any Brazilian so far, along with providing one assist.

"I've always dreamed of playing in the World Cup, and now I'm in my second. There's nothing better than representing my country and all those players who dreamed of getting here. It seems easy, but it was years of battle," he added.

Brazil will take on Japan in the Round of 32, with a place in the last 16 at stake on June 29 (local time).

The five-time champions' first-place finish in Group C extended their remarkable record of topping their World Cup group for a 12th consecutive tournament. The five-time champions have finished first in their group at every World Cup since 1982, maintaining an extraordinary 44-year streak of group-stage dominance.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 News | RCB Outplay CSK For 2nd Win On Trot, Ruturaj Gaikwad & Co Suffer 3rd Loss