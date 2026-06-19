For most footballers, becoming your country's all-time leading scorer would be enough to guarantee a place among the game's immortals. For Neymar, it came with a lingering question. How did Brazil's record goalscorer never play in a World Cup final?

The Numbers

79 - International goals (All-Time Top Goalscorer)

3 (Excluding 2026) - World Cups played

8 - World Cup goals

0 - World Cup finals

Few players have accumulated such a World Cup resume without ever reaching the biggest match of all.

2014: The Dream That Ended In Tears

At the home World Cup, Neymar was Brazil's star.

After scoring four goals in five matches, disaster struck in the quarter-final against Colombia.

A knee to the back from Juan Camilo Zuniga fractured a vertebra and ended his tournament.

Days later, Brazil suffered the infamous 7-1 defeat to Germany in the semi-final.

The image of Neymar watching helplessly from the sidelines remains one of the defining moments of that World Cup.

2018: Stopped By Belgium

Four years later in Russia, Neymar arrived carrying the hopes of a nation again.

Brazil reached the quarter-finals but were beaten 2-1 by Belgium.

Neymar finished with two goals, but the dream ended earlier than expected.

2022: The Cruelest Exit

This one hurt the most.

Neymar's extra-time goal against Croatia appeared to have sent Brazil into the semi-finals.

Instead, Croatia equalised minutes later before winning on penalties.

Neymar was left in tears as another World Cup slipped away.

By The Numbers

2014 - Semi-final (Injured Before It)

2018 - Quarter-final

2022 - Quarter-final

8 goals - The same number Cristiano Ronaldo scored at the World Cup

The Lasting What-If

Every World Cup produces a few enduring questions.

For Brazil, perhaps the biggest is this:

What if Neymar had been fit for the 2014 semi-final?

We will never know the answer, but this story is far from finished.

After Brazil opened their 2026 World Cup campaign with a draw, the road to the final remains wide open. While Neymar has never played in football's biggest match, Brazil still have an opportunity to change that statistic this summer.

For now, however, one fact remains remarkable: Brazil's all-time leading goalscorer has never appeared in a World Cup final.

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