Brazil vs Scotland Live Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Telecast: Brazil will look to guarantee their Round of 32 qualification as they take on Scotland in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C clash. Brazil were held to a 1-1 draw by Morocco in their opening match before registering a 3-0 win over Haiti. A win will make sure that they will finish in the Top 2 but a draw will also work out. On the other hand, Scotland won their match against Haiti before losing 0-1 to Morocco. All eyes will be on Brazil superstar Neymar who is expected to play a part in the match after recovering from injury.

Brazil vs Scotland LIVE Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the Brazil vs Scotland, FIFA World Cup 2026 match take place?

The Brazil vs Scotland, FIFA World Cup 2026 match will take place on Thursday, June 25 (IST).

Where will the Brazil vs Scotland, FIFA World Cup 2026 match take place?

The Brazil vs Scotland, FIFA World Cup 2026 match will take place at Miami Stadium.

What time will the Brazil vs Scotland, FIFA World Cup 2026 match start?

The Brazil vs Scotland, FIFA World Cup 2026 match will start at 3:30 AM IST.

Which channel will telecast the Brazil vs Scotland, FIFA World Cup 2026 match?

The Brazil vs Scotland, FIFA World Cup 2026 match will be televised live on the Unite8 Sports channel in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the Brazil vs Scotland, FIFA World Cup 2026 match?

The live streaming of the Brazil vs Scotland, FIFA World Cup 2026 match will be available on the ZEE5 app and website in India.

(All details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)

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