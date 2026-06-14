Brazil vs Morocco LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Ismael Saibari scored an audacious goal, chipping Brazil goalkeeper Alisson, to make it 1-0 for Morocco in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match in New Jersey. It is the first Group C match for five-time champions Brazil, who are aiming to end their 24-year wait for World Cup glory this year. Now managed by Carlo Ancelotti, Brazil will be relying on the likes of Vinicius Jr and Raphinha to guide them to victory. Up against Brazil will be an excellent Morocco team that achieved AFCON glory earlier this year, and boast stars like Achraf Hakimi and Brahim Diaz. (MATCH CENTRE LIVE)
Brazil Starting XI: Alisson Becker, Roger Ibanez, Marquinhos, Gabriel Magalhaes, Douglas Santos, Casemiro, Bruno Guimaraes, Raphinha, Lucas Paqueta, Vinicius Junior, Igor Thiago.
Morocco Starting XI: Yassine Bounou, Achraf Hakimi, Chadi Riad, Issa Diop, Noussair Mazraoui, Neil El Aynaoui, Ayyoub Bouaddi, Brahim Diaz, Azzedine Ounahi, Bilal El Khannouss, Ismael Saibari.
Brazil vs Morocco LIVE Updates, FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE Score, straight from New York New Jersey Stadium:
Brazil vs Morocco: Vinicius With The Equaliser
GOOAAAALLLL! Against the run of play, Vinicus Jr. scores the equaliser for Brazil. He latches onto a pass on the left flank and unleashes a powerful shot past Bono to make it 1-1. The Real Madrid man has provided Brazil with the spark they needed. What a brilliant goal, a little dribble to go past the defender. Vinicius scores in his 50th game for Brazil.
BRA vs MAR Live Score: Brzil Littered With Misplaced Passes
30' Brahim Diaz creates another threatening opportunity for Morocco as Brazil continue to make misplaced passes in the middle. The goal seems to have rattled the 5-time champions, but they have somehow managed to prevent Morocco from making it 2-0. Brazil need a wake-up call.
Brazil vs Morocco Live Score: Hakimi Looks To Make It 2-0
28' Achraf Hakimi showcased his brilliant technical skill with a mazy run to the edge of the penalty box, but his final effort failed to match the buildup as he dragged a disappointing shot well wide of the left post.
BRA vs MAR Live Score: Saibari Gives Morocco The Lead
A beautifully weighted pass by Brahim Diaz sent Isamel Saibri through onto the goal, and he showed plenty of courage to chip Alisson, one of the finest goalkeepers in the world, to make it 1-0. First hydration break of the match is given.
Brazil vs Morocco: Saibari Opens Scoring For Morocco On Counter
21' A corner for Brazil but Morcco clear the ball, only to put it on the right foot of Vinicius Jr. just outside the penalty box. He unleashes an attack but gets blocked by the herd of defenders in the 18-yard box. Another attack fizzles out for Brazil.
GOOAAAAALLLLL On the counter, it's Saibari who chips Alisson to score the opener for Morocco!
Brazil vs Morocco: Brazil Gain Control, Morocco Forced To Defend
18' It's Brazil who have gained more control on the ball, forcing Morocco to defend in their half. Raphinha sends a lofted ball into the box. Bono reacts early to thwart the attack and put the ball out of harm's way. Brazil, however, are looking more and more promising now!
Brazil vs Morocco: Brazil Miss A Golden Chance
14' Igor Thiago misses a golden opportunity to open the scoring for Brazil. From the point-blank range, he mistimes his header and fails to test the Moroccan goalkeeper. That's a poor miss by the Premier League man, who was given the No. 9 role by Brazil by Ancelotti.
BRA vs MAR Live Updates: Morocco Showing Better Control Than Brazil
Brilliant passing movement by Morocco in Brazil's half. Their short passing has made life difficult for Brazil early in the game. The final ball, however, lets Morocco down, and it's Brazil who earn a foul, thwarting the attack.
Brazil vs Morocco Live Score: Brazil With An Opportunity
9' An opportunity for Brazil as Brahim Diaz gets on the end of a good pass. He unleashes a decent strike, but the shot gets blocked by the defender.
BRA vs MAR Live Score: First Shot On Target By Morocco
6' The first shot on target has come from Morocco. It's Neil El Aynaoui who controls a fine pass into the penalty box and unleashes a shot, forcing a save by Alisson. Brazil have looked quite nervy at the start.
Brazil vs Morocco Live Score: Plenty Of Possession For Morocco
5' It's quite early in the game, but Morocco have enjoed a lot more possession of the ball than Brazil. Hakimi, the PSG right-back, is combining well with his teammates on the right flank, though no shots for Morocco yet. Quite a confident start for Morocco.
Brazil vs Morocco: Douglas Santos Evades Early Booking.
2' A rash challenge, quite early in the game, by Brazil left-back Douglas Santos, but the referee refuses to reach his pocket. A flair-filled start to the match with some exquisite skills being seen in the middle!
BRA vs MAR Live Score: National Anthems Are Done
The national anthems are over and it's time for the Brazil vs Morocco on-field action to begin, in Group C of the FIFA World Cup 2026.
Brazil vs Morocco Live Updates: Head-To-Head Stats
Brazil and Morocco have faced each other exactly three times across competitive and friendly fixtures. Brazil have a narrow advantage, though Morocco claimed the spoils in their most recent encounter. Here are the stats:
Total Matches: 3
Brazil Wins: 2
Morocco Wins: 1
Draws: 0
Total Goals Scored: Brazil 6, Morocco 2
BRA vs MAR Live Updates: Neymar Arrives, But As A Spectator
Neymar Jr., the man Carlo Ancelotti included late in the Brazil squad, has arrived on the ground, and the fans are thrilled. However, for the first couple of games, his participation will be limited to a spectator, and not a player. But, Brazil would soon want to have him available on the bench, if not on the starting XI. The two teams are ready to walk onto the pitch.
Brazil vs Morocco Live: Bayern Munich Target Saibari Under Spotlight
Ismael Saibari, the man who is speculated to join Bayern Munich in the coming days, is the No. 9 for Morocco. The FIFA World Cup is the tournament where he proves his worth to the entire world.
Brazil Starting XI: Alisson Becker, Roger Ibanez, Marquinhos, Gabriel Magalhaes, Douglas Santos, Casemiro, Bruno Guimaraes, Raphinha, Lucas Paqueta, Vinicius Junior, Igor Thiago.
Morocco Starting XI: Yassine Bounou, Achraf Hakimi, Chadi Riad, Issa Diop, Noussair Mazraoui, Neil El Aynaoui, Ayyoub Bouaddi, Brahim Diaz, Azzedine Ounahi, Bilal El Khannouss, Ismael Saibari.
Brazil vs Morocco Live: Starting XIs
Real Madrid have some fine options to use off the bench, but Morocco simply do not have the same luxury. However, it would be interesting to see if Ancelotti has managed to convert his group of starts into a real team. Morocco, on the other hand, are African Cup of Nations winners, and have done well as a team in recent times. Remember, there isn't much separating the two teams in terms of FIFA Rankings.
BRAZIL vs MOROCCO— EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) June 13, 2026
STARTING XI'S CONFIRMED! pic.twitter.com/Nt8IwrWPP4
Brazil vs Morocco Live: No Endrick For Brazil
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of what is expected to be a closely fought match between Brazil and Morocco from Group C of the FIFA World Cup 2026. The starting XIs of both teams are out, and Brazil have preferred Thiago over Endrick or Cunha. That's an interesting choice from Carlo Ancelotti, the former Real Madrid manager.