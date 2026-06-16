Doubts over Neymar's debut at the World Cup continued Monday after the Brazil forward underwent new tests on his injured right leg. There had been hope that Neymar could return to training on Monday, but the Santos player did not join his teammates and instead went to a clinic for the tests on his right calf. The Brazilian soccer confederation did not immediately reveal the results of the tests. The 34-year-old Neymar, in his fourth World Cup, has been sidelined since getting injured with Santos in Brazil on May 17.

Brazil plays Haiti on Friday at Philadelphia. Neymar has yet to participate in any full training session since the five-time world champions began their World Cup preparations in Morristown, New Jersey.

Brazilian media said Brazil's medical staff was hoping to have him back fully fit for the knockout stages.

Neymar's potential return gained more significance after Brazil's disappointing 1-1 draw against Morocco in the teams' World Cup opener on Saturday.

Neymar still brought some star power to the game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. He was seen on the sidelines before kickoff saluting celebrities such as rapper Travis Scott and seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady.

Brazil's struggles in attack against Morocco immediately prompted calls for a more experienced playmaker like Neymar on the field.

There was widespread debate in Brazil over whether Neymar, whose first World Cup was in 2014 on home soil, should have been called up for the World Cup by new coach Carlo Ancelotti. Some believe the veteran could still help Brazil, but others say Neymar is past his prime and took a spot away from a younger player.

Three other players did not join the group and trained separately Monday to improve their fitness: Gabriel Magalhães, Bruno Guimarães and Raphinha.

Neymar and his partner, Bruna Biancardi, on Monday announced on social media that she is pregnant with their third daughter. The player has a teenage son from a previous relationship.

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AP World Cup:

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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