Belgium brought an end to Spain's record-breaking defensive run at the FIFA World Cup after Charles De Ketelaere scored to snap the longest clean-sheet streak in the tournament's history. De Ketelaere found the net in the 41st minute to level the score at 1-1 after Fabian Ruiz had given Spain the lead in the 30th minute of the quarterfinal clash, according to OptaJean X handle. The goal ended Spain's remarkable run of 649 consecutive minutes without conceding in the FIFA World Cup, the longest such streak in the tournament's history

Spain's defensive record had stretched from their final group-stage match against Japan at the 2022 FIFA World Cup through their unbeaten run in the 2026 edition before De Ketelaere finally breached their defence, according to OptaJean X handle

Belgium's equaliser not only brought the match back on level terms but also brought an end to one of the most remarkable defensive records in World Cup history.

According to OptaJose X handle, Lamine Yamal made his sixth FIFA World Cup appearance, the outright most by a player aged 18 or younger in the competition.

Ahead of the clash, Spain and Belgium players paid tribute to the victims of the Almeria fires by observing a minute's silence.

The Spanish Men's National Football Team shared the moment on X, expressing condolences to those affected by the tragedy.

"Respectful minute of silence at the Los Angeles stadium to honor the victims of the Almeria fires. Rest in peace," the team's official X account posted.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

UK & Norway PM Sport Football Jerseys Ahead Of England, Norway Quarterfinal Clash