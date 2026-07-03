Australia vs Egypt LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Updates: The FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match between Australia and Egypt is underway in Dallas. Australia and Egypt are drawing 0-0 in the first half. Both Australia and Egypt are aiming to script history, as neither nation have ever gone beyond the first knockout round of a World Cup. Australia and Egypt are also carrying the hopes of their respective continents; no teams from Asia and only one team from Africa have made it to the World Cup Round of 16 in this edition, so far. (MATCH CENTRE LIVE)
Australia vs Egypt LIVE | AUS v EGY, FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE Score Updates, straight from Dallas Stadium:
Australia vs Egypt LIVE: GOAL! Egypt lead!
GOAL! Egypt take the lead! A foul on the left wing for Egypt, right on the edge of the Australia box. Mohamed Salah tries to play a cheeky backheel for his teammate, who takes the shot. Australia fail to clear it away properly, a cross comes in from the right and it's headed home by winger Emam Ashour!
13' AUS 0-1 EGY
Australia vs Egypt LIVE: Long-range shot, Australia hit POST!
Australia hit the post! Cristian Volpato cuts in from the right and takes a powerful shot from outside the box with his left foot, it goes over the goalkeeper, then dips but hits the crossbar! Massive chance for Australia in the opening minutes, Egypt survive a scare.
5' AUS 0-0 EGY
FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: KICK OFF! Australia vs Egypt begins
WE ARE LIVE! The match between Australia and Egypt kicks off. Australia are attacking from left to right. They are in their classic yellow shirts and green shorts. Mohamed Salah's Egypt are in red jerseys and white shorts. Here we go!
1' AUS 0-0 EGY
FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Time for the national anthems
The players are out onto the pitch at the Dallas Stadium. A packed crowd in attendance, mostly in red, so it seems like Egypt will have the bigger support. Time for the national anthems now. Live action shortly, stay tuned!
FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Match to begin shortly
We are just about 15 minutes away from kick off at the Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Australia have made it to the World Cup knockouts for the second successive edition. On the other hand, after failing to get out of the group stage in 2018 and not qualifying in 2022, Egypt have made it to the knockouts in 2026.
FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Australia, Egypt chasing history
Neither Australia nor Egypt have ever progressed beyond the first knockout round of a FIFA World Cup. Round of 16 is the highest that both sides have managed to progress, but in those tournaments, that was the first knockout round. So, the winner of today's match will make history!
FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Egypt starting XI
Egypt XI vs Australia: Here's Egypt's starting XI for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 against Australia! Mohamed Salah starts in attacking midfield, he'll play behind Manchester City's Omar Marmoush, who is the main striker.
Our Starting XI against Australia in the round of 32 #egyptnt#FIFAWORLDCUP pic.twitter.com/Mm2Od1kJPR— Egypt National Team (@EgyptNT_EN) July 3, 2026
FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Australia starting XI
Australia XI vs Egypt: Here's Australia's starting XI for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match against Egypt! They are unchanged from their last group game against Paraguay.
OFFICIAL: Our Starting XI is unchanged from our draw with Paraguay— CommBank Socceroos (@Socceroos) July 3, 2026
v - 3.7.26 - 1:00pm local
v - 4.7.26 - 4:00am AEST
Live on SBS & SBS On Demand#Socceroos #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/5CWshkEAYk
FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Australia vs Egypt, Round of 32!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match between Australia and Egypt. A massive match awaits us today, live at the Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Stay tuned to NDTV Sports for all the live updates from the game.