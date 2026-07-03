Australia vs Egypt LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Updates: The FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match between Australia and Egypt is underway in Dallas. Australia and Egypt are drawing 0-0 in the first half. Both Australia and Egypt are aiming to script history, as neither nation have ever gone beyond the first knockout round of a World Cup. Australia and Egypt are also carrying the hopes of their respective continents; no teams from Asia and only one team from Africa have made it to the World Cup Round of 16 in this edition, so far. (MATCH CENTRE LIVE)

Australia vs Egypt LIVE | AUS v EGY, FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE Score Updates, straight from Dallas Stadium: