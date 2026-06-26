Australia qualified for the World Cup knockout rounds on Thursday after battling to a 0-0 draw with Paraguay in Santa Clara to claim second place in Group D. The Socceroos, who defeated Turkey in their opening match before losing to the United States, were never seriously threatened on their way to securing a point to reach the last 32 at the Levi's Stadium in northern California. It marks only the third time that Australia have advanced beyond the group stage in seven appearances at the World Cup.

The draw also left Paraguay firmly on course for the knockout rounds as one of the eight best third-placed teams in the group stage.

The United States had already secured top spot in Group D despite their 3-2 defeat to Turkey in Los Angeles on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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