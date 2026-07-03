Defending champions Argentina officially kick off their road to the FIFA World Cup 2026 final as they face Cabo Verde in the Round of 32 on Saturday. Lionel Messi and co maintained a 100 per cent record in the group stage, beating Algeria, Austria, and Jordan to qualify for the knockout stage. Interestingly, no team has successfully defended the World Cup since Brazil in 1962. The journey, however, is only going to get rockier for Lionel Scaloni's men from here.

First up, Cabo Verde stand between them and a place in the Round of 16. The African side pulled off a goalless draw against 2010 champions Spain in the group stage, before also securing hard-fought draws against Uruguay and Saudi Arabia to progress to the knockout stage as Group H runners-up.

If Argentina beat Cabo Verde, they will face either Australia or Egypt in the Round of 16. La Albiceleste are currently on a nine-game winning streak on the world's biggest stage, following their shock loss to Saudi Arabia back in 2022.

In the quarterfinals, Argentina could potentially face Switzerland or Colombia, provided both nations win their respective matches to reach the last eight.

Either England or Argentina's arch-rivals Brazil could join them in a semi-final clash, while a final against France, Spain, or Portugal is also a possibility if there are no more shocks at this World Cup.

Meanwhile, Messi has been central to Argentina's campaign, leading the team as they seek to retain the FIFA World Cup crown won in Qatar in 2022.

Messi has enjoyed an outstanding campaign in the ongoing 23rd edition of the FIFA World Cup. The Argentine captain is currently joint-top of the Golden Boot standings with six goals, level with France captain and Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe.

(With ANI Inputs)

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