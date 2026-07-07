Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni said sides should be given more rest in the final stages of the World Cup as the defending champions face a gruelling schedule in the knockout phases. Should Argentina progress to the final, they face five games in 17 days, putting an extra demand on 39-year-old Lionel Messi to maintain his flying start to the World Cup. Messi has scored seven times in La Albiceleste's four wins so far, but they were pushed by Cape Verde on Friday before prevailing 3-2 after extra-time.

The extra 30 minutes in searing Miami heat was not ideal for Scaloni with many of his players ending the game with cramp.

However, Argentina do appear to a have a kind route to at the semi-finals.

They face Egypt in Atlanta on Tuesday and will take on Colombia or Switzerland if they progress to the last eight.

"As you get closer to the end, with more matches played, you need more rest, yet the opposite is happening," Scaloni said at his pre-match press conference.

"We played in Miami the other day in that heat and now we're playing tomorrow at noon. The rest period isn't ideal.

"I think Egypt has had a few more hours (to recover), not a huge difference, but I believe that as the World Cup reaches its final stages, rest becomes even more crucial."

Argentina survived a real scare from Cape Verde, who twice came from behind, before Diney Borges' own goal in the 111th minute edged Scaloni's men through.

Since then Brazil and Portugal have joined Germany and the Netherlands in crashing out of the competition.

Scaloni believes the unique challenges of a tournament spread across three countries and 16 host cities, across various time zones and wildly different climates is allowing smaller sides to compete.

"This World Cup is challenging - the travel, the heat, the pitches," added Scaloni.

"There are many factors preventing any single team from clearly standing out as the overwhelming favorite, even though the usual favorites remain.

"France really struggled against Paraguay the other day and not just because of Paraguay's quality, but due to various match conditions: the heat, the kick-off time, the pitch where the ball wouldn't run and the game being paused in the 20th minute.

"That's why I say it's not a typical World Cup in that regard. No one team has pulled significantly ahead of the pack but ultimately the usual contenders will make it to the end."

Scaloni confirmed Messi is fit to start despite playing the full 120 minutes just four days ago.

Leandro Paredes is set to come into the side, though, to allow Alexis Mac Allister to play in a more advanced role.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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