Argentina vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: Defending champions Argentina take on European champions in a star-studded FIFA World Cup 2026 final at the Metlife Stadium. Argentina aim to become the first team since 1962 to retain the World Cup while Spain will be looking to win their second ever World Cup title after their maiden victory in 2010. Spain reached the final thanks to a brilliant 2-0 win over France while Argentina scripted a stunning comeback win over Argentina in the other semifinal. The match will also feature the clash between Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal as two generations of football will face other on the grandest stage of all. Messi can still win the Golden Boot but he will need 3 more goals.

Where will the Argentina vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026 Final be played?

The Argentina vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026 Final will be played at MetLife Stadium, New York.

When will the Argentina vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026 Final be played?

The Argentina vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026 Final will be played at 12:30 AM on Monday, July 20 (IST).

Where can you watch live telecast of Argentina vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026 Final?

The Argentina vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026 Final will be telecasted on the Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD TV channels in India.

Where can you watch live streaming of Argentina vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026 Final?

The Argentina vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026 Final will be available on the Zee5 app and website.

Match Details -

Referee: Slavko Vincic

Spain -

Goalkeepers: Unai Simon, David Raya, Joan Garcia Defenders: Pedro Porro, Marcos Llorente, Aymeric Laporte, Pau Cubarsi, Marc Pubill, Eric Garcia, Marc Cucurella, Alejandro Grimaldo

Midfielders: Rodrigo Hernandez, Martin Zubimendi, Pedri Gonzalez, Fabian Ruiz, Mikel Merino, Pablo Paez 'Gavi', Alex Baena

Forwards: Mikel Oyarzabal, Lamine Yamal, Ferran Torres, Borja Iglesias, Dani Olmo, Victor Munoz, Nico Williams, Yeremy Pino

Argentina-

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez, Geronimo Rulli, Juan Musso Defenders: Nahuel Molina, Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, Leonardo Balerdi, Nicolas Otamendi, Lisandro Martínez, Nicolas Tagliafico, Facundo Medina

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes, Alexis Mac Allister, Rodrigo De Paul, Giovani Lo Celso, Exequiel Palacios, Enzo Fernandez, Valentin Barco

Forwards: Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez, Lautaro Martinez, Thiago Almada, Nicolas Paz, Nicolas Gonzalez, Giuliano Simeone, Jose Manuel Lopez

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