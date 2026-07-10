The best of Lamine Yamal is yet to come at this World Cup, Spain coach Luis de la Fuente warned, ahead of Friday's quarter-final clash with Belgium in Los Angeles.Teen sensation Yamal powered Spain to glory at the European Championships two years ago, but has yet to fully shine at a World Cup where other marquee names like Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland are banging in goals. "We know that the best version of him, the attacking Lamine, is something that we haven't quite seen yet in this World Cup. Not to the level that we're used to," said De la Fuente.

The prodigiously gifted Yamal has just one goal and no assists at the tournament so far, having arrived in the United States still recovering from a late-season injury.

But he has been a constant menace to opposing defenders attacking predominantly down Spain's right flank.

Following Spain's late 1-0 win over Portugal in the previous round, De la Fuente had praised Yamal's performance as "one of his best performances" and "a very important day for his development."

Asked at Thursday's press conference to clarify those comments, De la Feunte suggested Yamal's intense duel with Nuno Mendes had forced the Portugal full-back to leave the field in the 55th minute.

"We were facing a powerhouse of a rival, and the defender who was marking him ultimately had to do so much that he was injured," said De la Fuente.

At still just 18 years of age, Yamal has gained a lesson in "maturity" from the challenges he has faced at this World Cup so far, his coach said.

"He doesn't need extra motivation. You actually sometimes have to calm his intensity. He's very motivated -- he wants to do so much," said De la Fuente.

Spain has yet to concede at this World Cup, but will be coming up against a Belgium side that fired four goals past the United States on Monday.

Could Friday's quarter-final be the moment for Yamal to find the back of the net again?

"He's going to perform on the attacking front -- that's very clear," said the manager.

"He's got incredible potential. And, of course, this is yet to come in some respects."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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